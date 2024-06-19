International Greenwich Olympiad 2024: A Celebration of Innovation and Cultural Exchange

LONDON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The third edition of the International Greenwich Olympiad (IGO 2024) concluded on 15 June 2024, marking a triumphant celebration of student innovation and global collaboration. Organised and sponsored by North London Grammar School, the event brought together 449 students, 134 schools, 48 countries, showcasing 310 groundbreaking projects across 12 categories, including Environmental Science, Engineering, Computer Science and Art.

The event kicked off with a spectacular Opening Ceremony on 10 June at the historic Oxford Town Hall. This iconic Victorian Gothic building provided a fitting backdrop as students, dressed in traditional costumes, proudly presented their national flags. Distinguished guests such as Mrs Moira Darlington, Deputy Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Cllr Mike Rowley, Lord Mayor of Oxford, and Anne Watson, Professor of Oxford University, graced the ceremony with their presence. The Advisory Board Chair Dr John Grainger and board member Garry A. Bolles shared their warm wishes via prerecorded video messages.

On 11 June, the competition moved to Queen Mary University of London for the Exhibition and Judging Day. The Octagon hall provided an ideal backdrop for showcasing the innovative projects. Students eagerly set up and presented their projects to a panel of over 50 judges, comprising industry professionals and academics, who were impressed by the calibre of entries. We were honoured by the presence of Councillor Moin Quadri, The Worshipful Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, who attended and offered valuable insights and encouragement to the participants.

Throughout the 8-day event, students engaged in various activities designed to foster cross-cultural understanding and collaboration. Highlights included a Cultural Night, BBQ Day, and memorable excursions to some of London's and Oxford's most iconic landmarks. In London, participants explored the British Museum, Buckingham Palace, Madame Tussauds, and more. In Oxford, they enjoyed a river cruise and visited the historic Christ Church.

The excitement peaked at the grand Award Ceremony, where winners were awarded with gold, silver, and bronze medals as well as certificates. Distinguished guests, including Cllr Salim Chowdhury, Mayor of Harrow, Dr Grace Boakye Dankwa and Naa Dedei Teeth, the representatives from the Ghana High Commission UK, presented the awards. All participating students received a certificate of participation, and supervisors were acknowledged with plaques and exclusive IGO2024 gift packs.

Driven by these inspiring quotes and building on the resounding success of IGO2024, plans are already underway for an even more spectacular event next summer. The International Greenwich Olympiad will continue to serve as a platform for young innovators to showcase their talents, fostering a spirit of collaboration and inspiring excellence in innovation.

