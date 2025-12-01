International Geothermal Standard Committee Launched in Beijing with Permanent Secretariat at Sinopec.

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Geothermal Standard Committee ("IGSC") was officially established on November 26 in Beijing, with its permanent Secretariat hosted by China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), marking a historic milestone in global geothermal standardization.

Initiated by the International Geothermal Association (IGA), the IGSC brings together 30 leading experts from 15 countries as its inaugural committee members. The committee will lead the development and promotion of unified international geothermal standards, accelerate technology deployment, and ensure the healthy, sustainable growth of the global geothermal industry chain.

"As the world undergoes a profound energy transition, geothermal energy – abundant, stable, clean and low-carbon – is emerging as a strategic cornerstone of the future energy mix. Unified and mutually recognized standards are the foundation for lowering international cooperation barriers, speeding up technology transfer, and securing a resilient global geothermal supply chain," commented Mr. Niu Shuanwen, Senior Vice President of Sinopec. "Sinopec will spare no effort in supporting the IGSC and translating global consensus into actionable standards that drive real impact."

During the meeting, members unanimously adopted the IGSC Standard Development Procedures and the 2025–2027 Work Program. Going forward, the committee will systematically advance a comprehensive geothermal standard system covering the full industry chain, including resource exploration and evaluation, reservoir engineering, drilling and completion, district heating, power generation, and shallow geothermal systems, with a focus on processes, methods, equipment, and materials.

"With geothermal energy playing an increasingly vital role in the global energy landscape, the industry is experiencing unprecedented growth momentum. The establishment of the IGSC transforms a long-standing industry consensus into urgent action," remarked Mr. Bjarni Pálsson, President of the International Geothermal Association. "By pooling worldwide expertise in an open and inclusive manner, we will deliver authoritative international standards and guidelines, laying a solid foundation for large-scale, efficient geothermal development and contributing meaningfully to global climate goals."

Sinopec, China's largest developer and operator of mid- and deep-geothermal energy, currently provides geothermal heating for 126 million square meters of building area, replacing the equivalent of nearly 6.2 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually. Sinopec has drafted over 50% of China's national geothermal standards and led the country's first IGA international standard. Its landmark "smoke-free city" geothermal heating project in Xiongxian County, Hebei Province, has been included in the global promotion catalogue of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

