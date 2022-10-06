International Furniture Supplier Home Essentials Sets Up In Ukraine and Launches Rest Assured Initiative to Donate Free Mattresses to Refugees

HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Madrid-based furniture supplier is investing in Ukraine to prepare for post-war reconstruction and to provide some relief to refugees. Chris Exline and Andriy Smagliuk, the Major of Kremenets, delivered the first 100 mattresses in Kremenets this week, on 5th and 6th October.

Home Essentials has acquired the production capacity of a mattress factory in Kremenets in the Ternopil region of Ukraine and plans to expand manufacturing capability to provide its own brand of quality mattresses to refugees displaced by the war.

Home Essentials' founder Christopher Exline, a US national, is relocating to Kremenets from Hong Kong to personally oversee the establishment of the company in Ukraine, along with rolling out the Rest Assured program.

Home Essentials will work with local governments and related agencies to identify those in need of mattresses. Initial orders will be subsidized by the Company, but plans are underway to include charities, relief organizations and individual donors to participate. The initiative has been welcomed by Ukrainian local authorities, especially the regional government of Ternopil.

The manufacturing and supply of quality mattresses has been one of the core strengths of the Home Essentials business since it was first established in 1997.This component supports the primary business of Home Essentials which is furniture rental.

"The tremendous strength and resilience shown by the people of Ukraine makes me fully confident of a successful outcome to the conflict for Ukraine in the near future. We are proud to be investing in the country at this time, and we want to do what we can to help channel much needed assistance to those displaced by the war," said Exline.

About Home Essentials

A global leader in furniture rental and leasing since 1997, Home Essentials was the first company to take the concept of furniture rental global and now operates in 21 counties across Europe, Asia, Africa, India, and the Middle East. In addition, Home Essentials established unique competencies and critical experience in post and active conflict areas with showrooms and operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Libya, and others.

