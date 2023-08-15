International Energy Forum and Future Minerals Forum to Co-host First Symposium on Critical Minerals Outlooks

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Energy Forum (IEF) and Future Minerals Forum (FMF) are proud to announce their co-hosting of the inaugural "1st Symposium on Critical Minerals Outlooks," in collaboration with the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines.

The symposium will take place on 15 August 2023, at 13:00 (UTC) and will be held virtually, bringing together thought leaders, experts and decision-makers from the energy, minerals and public policy sectors to address the pressing issues surrounding critical minerals supply, demand, and processing capabilities.

"The symposium comes at a pivotal moment as the world faces the challenge of a projected shortage of critical minerals needed to drive the energy transition and achieve climate goals," said Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the IEF.

"As the demand for critical minerals continues to surge due to the growth in electrification and the deployment of clean energy technologies, the mining and metals sectors face constraints, including social, environmental and financial factors," he added.

HE Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resources, Saudi Arabia said: "We stand at a crucial time where collaboration, innovation and sustainable mining practices are imperative to tackle the critical minerals supply challenge."

"This symposium, co-hosted by the Future Minerals Forum and the International Energy Forum, underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to becoming a global mineral processing hub. We are dedicated to securing strategic minerals, fostering economic development and enhancing global supply chain resilience. Together, we can shape a sustainable future driven by responsible mineral extraction."

"Our shared green future and energy transition ambitions require that we find new and stable sources for critical minerals. We believe that the mineral-rich super region, which stretches from Africa to West and Central Asia has tremendous potential to become a game changer in developing resilient and responsible mineral value chains," Al-Mudaifer added.

This symposium represents a critical step toward fostering deeper understanding, collaboration and action to address the challenges associated with critical minerals supply.

Interested audiences can register to watch the livestream on https://www.ief.org/event-registration/ief---fmf-critical-minerals-outlooks-symposium.

