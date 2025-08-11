International Data Privacy and Security Law Firm Mullen Coughlin LLC Welcomes Experienced Breach Counsel, Kevin W. Yoegel, as Senior Partner to the Incident Response Practice

DEVON, Pa., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin welcomes Breach Counsel, Kevin W. Yoegel, as a Senior Partner. Joining nearly 130 attorneys, Kevin's hire immediately bolsters the Firm's incident response capabilities, providing experienced legal counsel to clients and supporting the cyber insurance industry in today's rapidly-evolving data privacy and security legal landscape. Kevin is based in our Devon, PA headquarters.

With over a decade of legal experience and years of specialized information technology and cybersecurity knowledge, Kevin managed hundreds of data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations across all industry sectors. Kevin's passion for data protection, data, and information technology enables him to counsel clients regarding legal and technical network security, digital forensics, encryption, and other cyber-related risks and opportunities.

Kevin received his J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law magna cum laude, holds a M.S. in Cybersecurity Engineering from Villanova University's College of Engineering and a B.S. in Information Technology from the University of Massachusetts – Lowell. He holds a U.S. Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and a Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT) from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) – proving his commitment to, and knowledge of, the data privacy, information security, and cybersecurity landscape.

"I am excited to join Mullen Coughlin and be part of such a talented and accomplished team. The Firm's deep expertise in cybersecurity and incident response is complemented by an unwavering commitment to client-centered service and rapid action. I look forward to helping clients navigate the challenges of today's increasingly sophisticated cyber threat landscape," said Kevin.

"Kevin's real-world experience and exceptional advocacy skills further strengthens our unmatched team of privacy and security attorneys," said Mullen Coughlin's Managing Member, Jennifer A. Coughlin. "We are better with Kevin."

Equity Partner Christopher Ballod adds, "Kevin brings everything we could ask for in a partner – he is a genuine and good person who constantly displays the kind of judgment that really defines an excellent attorney. On top of this rock-solid foundation, he adds depth of knowledge with his advanced degree in cybersecurity engineering and numerous technical certifications. His common-sense instincts and understanding of the risks, combined with his demeanor and amazing reservoir of knowledge, bring calm and order to the most chaotic events. We are happy to welcome him to the Mullen Coughlin family."

Mullen Coughlin has managed over 30,000 data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and from all geographic locations. Mullen Coughlin has nearly 130 experienced attorneys solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-incident advisory compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation; and third-party litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law.