International Conference on Conjoined Twins in Riyadh Closes with Call to Action, Millions Announced in New Humanitarian Aid Initiatives

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A global cohort of health experts, leading surgeons, Saudi officials, and humanitarian leaders concluded the first-ever International Conference on Conjoined Twins in Riyadh. Over the course of two days, KSrelief and partner organizations announced new humanitarian aid initiatives valued at nearly USD 15 million and urged the global community to prioritize the needs of conjoined twins in international agendas.

H.E. Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah celebrates formerly conjoined patients Princess Anne and Princess May Manzo

Closing the event, H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), urged, "We must continue to prioritize the needs of conjoined twins and others with rare diseases in our global health agendas. Through collaboration, innovation, and compassion, we can provide these individuals with the care and support they deserve, enabling them to live dignified and fulfilling lives."

Among other items, the conference concluded with a call for the establishment of a dedicated international fund to support conjoined twins, as well as more focused research on rare diseases.

Dozens of New Humanitarian Projects Announced

Proactive steps announced at the conference include the proposed Inclusive Website & Registry for Conjoined Twins Globally, a partnership between KSrelief, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO). The portal will be the first-ever comprehensive digital registry for the conjoined twin community. Dedicated to data collection, cross-border medical collaboration, and cutting-edge research, the project will revolutionize how conjoined twins access medical and social-support services, creating a model for other communities living with rare diseases.

Additionally, KSrelief and the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association (IRVD) announced new humanitarian projects valued at nearly USD 7 million, including a program to provide health, educational, and social care for conjoined twins after separation procedures.

Other organizations announcing new projects and partnerships with KSrelief included the Taybah Foundation for Development, International Medical Corps (IMC), and the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief.

Spotlight on Formerly Conjoined Twins

The conference featured the participation of a number of formerly conjoined twins who underwent separation through the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme. Among them were formerly conjoined sisters Princess Anne Manzo and Princess May Manzo of Philippines who in 2004 underwent separation surgery in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Now 20 years-old, the recent college graduates were celebrated onstage by H.E. Dr. Al Rabeeah.

The International Conference on Conjoined Twins concluded with a call for follow-up iterations to be held every 3-5 years.

About the International Conference on Conjoined Twins

The International Conference on Conjoined Twins is a first-of-its-kind gathering of surgeons, medical professionals, government and public health officials, and leaders of multinational organizations dedicated to advancing the medical care and social inclusion of conjoined twins. Through keynote presentations, informational panels, roundtable discussions, and medical presentations, the conference is a platform for knowledge exchange regarding medical best practices and inclusivity initiatives. Since 1990, the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme surgical team has successfully completed 61 separation procedures in cases from 21 countries, with a total of 143 cases reviewed from 26 countries.

