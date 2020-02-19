International Cannabrands Announces the Official Launch of 'Baseline' CBD

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company commented: "International Cannabrands continues to further develop our portfolio of world-class cannabis and hemp brands, and we remain confident that consumer brands with uniquely differentiated intellectual property will hold the most value as the industry matures. This new offering expands our reach to mainstream consumers nationwide and creates the opportunity for significant earnings."

Baseline was created as a daily supplement to naturally support the endocannabinoid system, which supports many vital functions in the body. *Each product within the line is designed to promote homeostasis through plant-based solutions and features a benefit-driven brand architecture that closely maps to the needs of today's hyper stimulated and overly stressed consumers.

Baseline's formulations include full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD infused with whole plant ingredients and adaptogens. The Company believes these compounds in concert with the properties of CBD offer a unique and highly effective product.

"The market is excited about the potential of CBD, and for good reason," commented Greg Davis, Chief Growth Officer and Head of CBD for the Company. "However guidelines around dosage, frequency, and modes of ingestion are still unclear to a majority of consumers. In response to what is missing in the category, Baseline's brand ethos is devoted to providing simplified and effective solutions supporting a range of need states."

International Cannabrands developed Baseline to specifically address market gaps within the crowded CBD landscape and the product line is uniquely differentiated by:

A Daily Supplementation Approach

Baseline formulations are designed for daily use to naturally supplement and provide cumulative benefits. The endocannabinoid system plays a key role in regulating basic functions like stress, mood, sleep, digestion, metabolism, immunity, and inflammatory response*. The Company believes that low-dose CBD products used consistently produce both immediate and cumulative results that can help regulate this system and keep this vast range of functions in equilibrium. Users are guided toward daily supplementation in the form of consistently dosed, easily portable capsules available through monthly subscription or single purchase.

Need State Specific Formulations

CBD products are often marketed as a 'cure-all' to address a broad list of ailments or needs. Through querying various consumer segments, the Baseline team uncovered the four most common wellness-related issues, and developed formulations aimed at addressing those specific needs. Baseline is offered in four variations: Day Shift to promote energy, Fog Lifter to support focus, Ground Control to relieve stress, and REM Ritual to promote effective sleep. The range was created to help users get the most out of their day and night.

A Commitment to Bioavailability

Baseline products are created through an innovative process using proprietary dry liposome preparation in which liposomal technology is used to encapsulate active ingredients and increase bioavailability. By encapsulating hemp extract rich in terpenes and CBD into liposomes, this process significantly improves the absorption of terpenes and CBD into the intestinal cells and prolongs its effect in the body.**

Baseline products undergo rigorous in-house and independent third-party lab testing, with a Certificate of Analysis provided for each batch. Additionally, the products are non-GMO and GMP Certified.

Baseline is now available for purchase at baselinecbd.co .

*The Endocannabinoid System: An Overview

Direct link: www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnbeh.2012.00009/full

**Liposomes as Advanced Delivery Systems for Nutraceuticals

Direct link: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4818067/

About International Cannabrands

International Cannabrands is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Company's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Company believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

