Intermedia Cloud Communications Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global New Product Innovation Award for Intermedia Unite® Archiving

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) archiving market and, based on its findings, recognizes Intermedia Unite Archiving with the 2023 Global New Product Innovation Award. Intermedia is a visionary cloud communications company that supports over 135,000 businesses and the 7,500 channel partners that serve them to stay connected through voice, video conferencing, short message service (SMS), chat, contact center, business email, and file sharing and backup, among other solutions.

Intermedia meets the ever-growing demands of its customers and partners with state-of-the-art multimodal communications tools that dramatically boost business productivity. Intermedia Unite Archiving automates the collection and archiving of voice, chat, and SMS data interactions within the company's all-in-one communications, collaboration, and contact center solution – Intermedia Unite – to help ensure cross-channel compliance, as well as the unified search and reporting of data across all channels in a secure and encrypted platform. Since its recent launch in early 2023, Unite Archiving has already gained wide interest and traction among Intermedia's customers. While certain competing UCaaS providers offer similarly positioned archiving solutions, they have limited functionalities compared to Unite Archiving. Specifically, these competing solutions lack the seamless integration capabilities, comprehensive and easy-to-use communications data search, configurable data retention durations, or the compliance and monitoring features that Unite Archiving offers.

"Intermedia is delivering the capabilities that customer organizations are looking for. Intermedia Unite Archiving automates critical data collection and archiving workflows, as well as unifies search and reporting to achieve the enhanced compliance, security, and productivity that businesses require amid the proliferation of multimodal communications interactions," said Robert Arnold, Industry Director, Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Even with Unite Archiving's initial success, the solution must continue to evolve in a quickly advancing UCaaS marketplace. Accordingly, Intermedia has an aggressive development roadmap for the near future, such as Unite Archiving's support for Intermedia Contact Center and the company's AnyMeeting Video Conferencing, increased artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and detailed analytics.

As a result, customers will greatly benefit from these enhancements because the capabilities are included at no additional cost or for small incremental fees, thus potentially increasing Unite Archiving's disruptive capability and maintaining the product's positioning as one of the industry's most robust UCaaS archiving solutions to date.

"While Unite Archiving offers impressive functionality for the price today, there is even more innovation on the way. Intermedia has an impressive development roadmap for the near term and beyond," noted Arnold. With its strong overall performance, Intermedia earns the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Global New Product Innovation Award in the unified communications archiving market.

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Global New Product Innovation Award for Intermedia Unite Archiving. We developed the solution to help ensure that critical business communications are captured and easily searchable, both for businesses that require archiving to comply with regulations, as well as businesses that understand the importance of retaining their corporate knowledge," said Michael Gold, Intermedia CEO. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering business-critical solutions to our customers and partners."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it provides customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

