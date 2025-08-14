Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Market to Surge During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Due to Demand for Targeted Autoimmune Therapies | DelveInsight

The interleukin-23 inhibitors market is witnessing robust growth driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases like psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease. Advancements in biologics and increased adoption of targeted therapies are further accelerating demand. Favorable reimbursement policies and growing awareness among healthcare providers are also contributing to market expansion. The IL-23 inhibitors market is expected to maintain strong momentum with ongoing R&D and label expansions.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Psoriasis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging interleukin-23 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM.

Key Takeaways from the Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of interleukin-23 inhibitors in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Psoriasis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, and others.

and others. Leading interleukin-23 inhibitor companies, such as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Protagonist Therapeutics, SFA Therapeutics, BioVie, and others, are developing novel Interleukin-23 inhibitors that can be available in the interleukin-23 inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel Interleukin-23 inhibitors that can be available in the interleukin-23 inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key interleukin-23 inhibitors in the pipeline include Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), SFA-002, Bezisterim (NE3107), and others.

and others. In April 2025 , Johnson & Johnson released new Icotrokinra data from a subgroup analysis of ICONIC-LEAD in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis to assess the efficacy and safety of systemic therapy in adolescents and adults simultaneously. These data were presented at the 2025 WCPD annual meeting.

released new Icotrokinra data from a subgroup analysis of ICONIC-LEAD in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis to assess the efficacy and safety of systemic therapy in adolescents and adults simultaneously. These data were presented at the 2025 WCPD annual meeting. In March 2025 , SFA Therapeutics announced the presentation of two head-to-head preclinical studies of its oral psoriasis treatment candidate, SFA-002, at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida .

announced the presentation of two head-to-head preclinical studies of its oral psoriasis treatment candidate, SFA-002, at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in . In March 2025 , SFA Therapeutics announced positive data from its Phase Ib clinical trial of SFA-002, an oral treatment for mild-to-moderate chronic plaque psoriasis. The study met its primary endpoint of safety, with no TRAEs or toxicities observed during the treatment period, and no rebound effects were noted.

announced positive data from its Phase Ib clinical trial of SFA-002, an oral treatment for mild-to-moderate chronic plaque psoriasis. The study met its primary endpoint of safety, with no TRAEs or toxicities observed during the treatment period, and no rebound effects were noted. In March 2025 , Sun Pharmaceuticals announced presentation of a Phase IIIb, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ILUMYA for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis affecting the nails, results, at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) conference.

announced presentation of a Phase IIIb, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ILUMYA for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis affecting the nails, results, at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) conference. In February 2025 , Johnson & Johnson announced the submission of TREMFYA for the treatment of children 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The interleukin-23 inhibitors market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven primarily by the increasing global burden of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Targeted therapies that inhibit the IL-23 pathway, particularly those that block the p19 subunit, have demonstrated superior efficacy and safety profiles compared to older biologics, thus gaining rapid adoption among healthcare providers and patients.

A key driver of this market is the successful commercialization of biologics such as SKYRIZI, TREMFYA, ILUMYA/ILUMETRI, and the more recent OMVOH, which specifically target the IL-23 p19 subunit. These agents offer improved disease control, convenient dosing schedules, and lower immunogenicity, which enhances long-term adherence. Additionally, their favorable safety profiles relative to older tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors have made them attractive options, particularly for patients who fail to respond to first-line treatments. Continued clinical success, coupled with positive real-world outcomes data, has further solidified their position in treatment algorithms.

Despite the growth potential, the IL-23 inhibitors market also faces certain restraints and challenges. The high cost of biologic therapies can limit patient access, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where reimbursement and insurance coverage are limited. Biosimilar development remains a potential future threat, although the structural complexity of monoclonal antibodies like IL-23 inhibitors presents higher barriers to entry for biosimilar manufacturers compared to small molecules. Additionally, competition from other targeted pathways such as IL-17, IL-12/23 dual inhibitors, and emerging oral small molecules (e.g., JAK inhibitors and TYK2 inhibitors) may impact market share over time.

On the innovation front, ongoing clinical research is expanding the potential of IL-23 inhibitors beyond dermatology and gastroenterology. Several studies are investigating their utility in axial spondyloarthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and even systemic lupus erythematosus. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are exploring combination therapies and long-acting formulations to differentiate their products and enhance patient outcomes. These efforts are likely to diversify the application landscape and reinforce market momentum.

In summary, the IL-23 inhibitors market is poised for sustained growth, underpinned by robust clinical efficacy, expanding indications, and continued physician and patient preference for targeted biologics. However, manufacturers must navigate cost-related barriers, evolving competition, and regulatory complexities to maintain their competitive edge in this dynamic therapeutic space.

Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Treatment Market

Currently, multiple IL-23 inhibitors are available in the market, with recent introductions including OMVOH (mirikizumab-mrkz), SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa), ILUMYA/ILUMETRI (tildrakizumab-asmn), TREMFYA (guselkumab), and others.

SKYRIZI is an IL-23 inhibitor that specifically targets the p19 subunit of the IL-23 cytokine. It is a biologic therapy approved for use in North America, the EU, and Japan for the treatment of psoriatic conditions such as psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The drug is administered via subcutaneous injection every three months, following two initial loading doses. SKYRIZI is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds selectively to the p19 subunit, blocking IL-23's interaction with its receptor and thereby suppressing the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines.

In April 2019, the US FDA approved SKYRIZI for treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The same year, the European Commission also approved its use for adult patients eligible for systemic therapy. In March 2019, AbbVie announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved SKYRIZI for treating plaque psoriasis, generalized pustular psoriasis, and erythrodermic psoriasis in adults with inadequate response to standard therapies.

ILUMYA, another IL-23 inhibitor, is a humanized IgG1/k monoclonal antibody that also selectively binds to the p19 subunit of IL-23, blocking its receptor interaction and reducing the release of pro-inflammatory mediators. In May 2018, the US FDA approved ILUMYA for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are suitable candidates for systemic treatment or phototherapy. Later, in September 2018, Sun Pharmaceuticals announced that its European partner, Almirall, received European Commission approval to market ILUMETRI for adults with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. In September 2020, Sun Pharma also launched ILUMYA in Japan for adults with plaque psoriasis unresponsive to conventional therapies.

Key Emerging Interleukin-23 Inhibitors and Companies

IL-23 inhibitors have a pipeline consisting of products such as icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), SFA-002, bezisterim (NE3107), and others, which are in late Phases (III and II).

Icotrokinra is the first oral peptide specifically engineered to target and inhibit the IL-23 receptor, a key driver of inflammation in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. It also shows promise in treating other diseases mediated by IL-23. The compound binds to the IL-23 receptor with exceptionally high affinity (in the single-digit picomolar range) and effectively suppresses IL-23 signaling in human T cells with high selectivity. The molecule emerged from a 2017 licensing and collaboration agreement between Protagonist Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson, which aimed to discover and develop next-generation therapeutics.

In May 2024, Johnson & Johnson shared new findings from the Phase III ICONIC-TOTALa trial evaluating icotrokinra in adults and adolescents (aged 12 and above) with as little as 1% body surface area involvement and at least moderate plaque psoriasis affecting sensitive, high-impact areas. According to the company's Q1 2025 earnings presentation, additional Phase III data from the ICONIC-LEAD, ICONIC-ADVANCE 1/2, and ICONIC-TOTAL studies are expected later in 2025.

SFA-002 is a novel, first-in-class oral immunomodulator designed to treat autoimmune diseases, beginning with mild-to-moderate chronic plaque psoriasis. Unlike current treatments that suppress a single inflammatory pathway, SFA-002 simultaneously downregulates several key proinflammatory cytokines, TNF-α, IL-23, IL-10, IL-12, IL-17, and IFN-γ, while modulating the immune response. This multi-pathway mechanism provides a broader therapeutic effect without the immunosuppressive risks of injectable therapies. Currently in Phase Ib clinical trials, SFA-002 has shown strong efficacy with an excellent safety profile and no reported adverse events, positioning it as a potential game-changer in the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the interleukin-23 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the interleukin-23 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Overview

Interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitors are monoclonal antibodies that specifically target the p19 subunit of IL-23, a key cytokine responsible for the activation and persistence of Th17 cells. By blocking IL-23 signaling, these agents reduce the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines like IL-17A, IL-17F, and IL-22, thereby controlling inflammation and slowing the progression of immune-mediated disorders.

These inhibitors are approved for treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis, particularly in patients who have not responded adequately to traditional systemic therapies or TNF-α inhibitors. Their therapeutic effect is primarily achieved through disruption of the IL-23/Th17 pathway, a critical driver of chronic inflammation in these conditions. Inhibiting IL-23 results in reduced Th17 cell activity and cytokine release, leading to marked clinical improvement.

Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The interleukin-23 inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for IL-23 Inhibitor

Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indications for IL-23 Inhibitor

Total Treated Cases of Selected Indications for IL-23 Inhibitor

Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Psoriasis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, and others Key Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Companies Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Protagonist Therapeutics, SFA Therapeutics, BioVie, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sun Pharmaceutical, Almirall, and others Key Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), SFA-002, Bezisterim (NE3107), OMVOH, SKYRIZI, ILUMYA/ILUMETRI, TREMFYA, and others

Scope of the Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Market Report

Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: Interleukin-23 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

Interleukin-23 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Interleukin-23 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Interleukin-23 (IL-23) Inhibitors 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of IL-23 Inhibitor 6 IL-23 Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2034 7 IL-23 Inhibitor: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Potential of IL-23 Inhibitor in Different Indications 7.3 Clinical Applications of IL-23 Inhibitor 8 Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.4 Total Cases of Selected Indications for IL-23 Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.5 Total Eligible Patient Pool of IL-23 Inhibitor in Selected Indications in the 7MM 8.6 Total Treated Cases of Selected Indications for IL-23 Inhibitor in the 7MM 9 Marketed Products of IL-23 Inhibitor 9.1 Key Competitors 9.2 SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa): AbbVie/Boehringer Ingelheim 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 9.2.4 Clinical Development 9.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 9.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 9.2.6 Analyst Views 9.3 ILUMYA/ILUMETRI (tildrakizumab-asmn): Sun Pharma List to be continued in the final report… 10 Emerging Therapies of IL-23 Inhibitor 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113): Johnson & Johnson/ Innovative Medicine/Protagonist Therapeutics 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 SFA-002: SFA Therapeutics List to be continued in the final report… 11 IL-23 Inhibitor: Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Market Outlook of IL-23 Inhibitor 11.3 Conjoint Analysis of IL-23 Inhibitor 11.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions of IL-23 Inhibitor 11.4.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 11.4.2 Pricing Trends 11.4.3 Analogue Assessment 11.4.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 11.5 Total Market Size of IL-23 Inhibitor in the 7MM 11.6 Market Size of IL-23 Inhibitor by Indication in the7MM 11.7 The United States Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of IL-23 Inhibitors in the US 11.7.2 Market Size of IL-23 Inhibitor by Indication in the US 11.7.3 Market Size of IL-23 Inhibitor by Therapies in the US 11.8 EU4 and the UK Market Size 11.9 Japan Market Size 12 Market Access and Reimbursement of IL-23 Inhibitors 13 SWOT Analysis of IL-23 Inhibitors 14 KOL Views of IL-23 Inhibitors 15 Unmet Needs of IL-23 Inhibitors 16 Bibliography 17 Report Methodology

