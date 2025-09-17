Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Predicted to Surge During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Due to Breakthrough Therapies in Atopic Dermatitis, Asthma, CRSwNP, and Others | DelveInsight

The Interleukin-13 inhibitors market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis, asthma, and other type 2 inflammatory diseases. Additionally, the expected launch of therapies such as ASLAN Pharmaceuticals' Eblasakimab, UCB Pharma's Galvokimig, and others will further propel the IL-13 inhibitors market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Atopic Dermatitis, Asthma, Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging interleukin-13 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Report

The total market size of interleukin-13 inhibitors in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Atopic Dermatitis, Asthma, Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps, and others.

and others. Leading interleukin-13 inhibitor companies, such as ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, and others, are developing novel interleukin-13 inhibitors that can be available in the interleukin-13 inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel interleukin-13 inhibitors that can be available in the interleukin-13 inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key interleukin-13 inhibitors in clinical trials include Eblasakimab, Galvokimig, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market

Domination of DUPIXENT in the IL-13 market

DUPIXENT (dupilumab), a blockbuster biologic developed by Sanofi and Regeneron, currently dominates the market by targeting IL-4 and IL-13 through IL-4Rα inhibition, and holds approvals for a broad range of type 2 inflammatory conditions.

Large and growing addressable disease burden

Rising prevalence and recognition of type-2 inflammatory diseases, especially moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), expand the eligible patient pool for IL-13–targeted biologics. According to DelveInsight analysis, the total number of diagnosed prevalent asthma cases is expected to reach 57 million by 2034.

Shift toward next-generation IL-13 inhibitors

Innovation in the IL-13 space is now shifting toward next-generation and more selective IL-13 inhibitors, such as Eblasakimab (ASLAN Pharmaceuticals), which targets IL-13Rα1 to specifically block IL-13 signaling while sparing IL-4, potentially offering a better safety/efficacy balance. Positive Phase II data in dupilumab-experienced patients highlight its promise as a differentiated option. Another emerging asset is Galvokimig (UCB pharma), a bispecific antibody targeting IL-13 along with IL-17A/F, aiming to address overlapping inflammatory pathways in atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses.

Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Analysis

The IL-13 inhibitor class has quickly established itself as a targeted therapeutic strategy for conditions such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). IL-13 is a key driver of tissue inflammation and barrier disruption in these diseases, and blocking IL-13 or its receptor helps reduce downstream inflammation, restore barrier integrity, and deliver steroid-sparing, disease-modifying benefits.

Currently, the market is dominated by DUPIXENT (dupilumab) from Sanofi and Regeneron, a blockbuster therapy that blocks both IL-4 and IL-13 through IL-4Rα inhibition and is approved across multiple type 2 inflammatory disorders. More recently, ADBRY (tralokinumab, LEO Pharma) and EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab, Eli Lilly), direct IL-13 inhibitors, have launched for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents. These agents serve as alternatives for patients who do not tolerate or respond to IL-4Rα inhibitors, offering similar efficacy with distinct dosing and administration profiles.

The innovation frontier in IL-13 therapies is moving toward more selective and next-generation approaches. Eblasakimab (ASLAN Pharmaceuticals), which targets IL-13Rα1 to block IL-13 signaling without interfering with IL-4, is being positioned as a potentially safer and more effective option. Encouraging Phase II results in patients previously treated with dupilumab underscore its differentiation. Another promising pipeline candidate is Galvokimig (UCB Pharma), a bispecific antibody against IL-13 and IL-17A/F designed to modulate overlapping inflammatory pathways in atopic dermatitis and other dermatologic conditions.

Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

There are only a few emerging IL-13 inhibitors in development, with Eblasakimab and Galvokimig among the most notable candidates. Major companies involved are Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, LEO Pharma, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, and others.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals' Eblasakimab is an experimental monoclonal antibody that blocks IL-13 receptor alpha-1 (IL-13Rα1), thereby inhibiting IL-13 signaling without affecting IL-4. It is currently in Phase II trials for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. In mid-2024, ASLAN reported encouraging interim data from the ongoing Phase II TREK-DX study, which is assessing the therapy in patients who had previously received dupilumab. Results showed that 60% of participants treated with 400 mg of Eblasakimab weekly reached EASI-90 at 16 weeks, demonstrating strong efficacy even in this difficult-to-treat group.

UCB Pharma's Galvokimig is an investigational bispecific antibody engineered to block IL-13 as well as IL-17A and IL-17F, all of which are critical drivers of inflammation. It is under evaluation for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by itching, redness, dryness, and cracking. The therapy is presently in Phase I/II clinical development.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the interleukin-13 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the interleukin-13 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Overview

IL-13 inhibitors are biologic therapies designed to block interleukin-13 (IL-13), a cytokine central to type 2 inflammation and a key driver in conditions such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and eosinophilic esophagitis. By inhibiting IL-13 signaling, these treatments help control inflammation, improve symptoms affecting the skin and airways, and support barrier repair.

Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The interleukin-13 Inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets. The US accounted for 9.9 million cases of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in 2024. More than 3,500 people die of asthma each year, nearly a third of individuals who are aged 65 or older.

The interleukin-13 Inhibitors target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for IL-13 Inhibitor

Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indications for IL-13 Inhibitor

Total Treated Cases of Selected Indications for IL-13 Inhibitor

Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Atopic Dermatitis, Asthma, Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps, and others Key Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Companies ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, LEO Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Regeneron, and others Key Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Eblasakimab, Galvokimig, ADBRY, EBGLYSS, DUPIXENT, and others

Scope of the Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Report

Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: Interleukin-13 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

Interleukin-13 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Interleukin-13 Inhibitors 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of IL-13 Inhibitors 6 IL-13 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 6.2 Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 6.3 Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2024 6.4 Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2034 7 IL-13 Inhibitors: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Potential of IL-13 Inhibitor in Different Indications 7.3 Clinical Applications of IL-13 Inhibitor 8 Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.4 Total Cases in Selected Indications for IL-13 Inhibitors in the 7MM 8.5 Total Eligible Patient Pool for IL-13 Inhibitors in Selected Indications in the 7MM 8.6 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for IL-13 Inhibitors in the 7MM 9 Marketed Products of IL-13 Inhibitors 9.1 Key Competitors 9.2 ADBRY (tralokinumab): LEO Pharma 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 9.2.4 Clinical Development 9.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 9.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 9.2.6 Analyst Views 9.3 EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab): Eli Lilly and Company List to be continued in the final report… 10 Emerging Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Therapies 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 Eblasakimab: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Galvokimig: UCB Pharma List to be continued in the final report… 11 IL-13 Inhibitor Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Market Outlook of IL-13 Inhibitor 11.3 Conjoint Analysis of IL-13 Inhibitor 11.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions of IL-13 Inhibitor 11.5 Total Market Size of IL-13 Inhibitor in the 7MM 11.6 Market Size of IL-13 Inhibitor by Indication in the 7MM 11.7 The United States Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Size 11.7.1 Market Size of IL-13 Inhibitor by Indication in the United States 11.7.2 Market Size of IL-13 Inhibitor by Therapies in the United States 11.8 EU4 and the UK Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Size 11.9 Japan Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Size 12 Market Access and Reimbursement of IL-13 Inhibitors 13 SWOT Analysis of IL-13 Inhibitors 14 KOL Views of IL-13 Inhibitors 15 Unmet Needs of IL-13 Inhibitors 16 Bibliography 17 Interleukin-13 Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

