Interior Doors Market to Reach $93.1 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The boom in the construction sector in developing and developed countries with rapid urbanization and rise in home remodeling projects drive the growth of the global interior doors market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Interior Doors Market by Door type (Panel, Bypass, Bifold, Pocket, Others), by Material (Wood, Metal, Glass, Fiberboard, Fiberglass, Vinyl, Others), by Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Revolving and Other), by End-user (Residential, Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global interior doors industry generated $55.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $93.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The boom in the construction sector in developing and developed countries with rapid urbanization and rise in home remodeling projects drive the growth of the global interior doors market. However, high installation cost restrains the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in fiberglass and other materials present opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing activities of interior doors were stopped partially or completely during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions, lack of availability of workers, and supply chain disruptions.

Owing to stoppage of new construction activities and remodeling of homes during the lockdown, the demand for interior doors reduced considerably. However, the demand is expected to rise steadily post-lockdown.

The economic uncertainty led people to halt their investments in purchasing new homes or renovating their existing homes. This factor impacted the demand for interior doors.

The panel segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on door type, the panel segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global interior doors market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its cost effectiveness and high durability. However, the pocket segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in requirement for saving spaces.

The residential segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global interior doors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in construction activities of residential buildings with increase in urbanization. The research also analyzes the non-residential segment.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global interior doors market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in construction activities of residential buildings with rapid urbanization. However, LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for residential housing units.

Leading Market Players

Artisan Hardware

Bayer Built Woodworks Inc.

Concept SGA Inc.

Contractors Wardrobe, Inc.

Hume Doors & Timber Pty Ltd

JB Kind, Ltd.

Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc.

Marvin Windows And Doors

Masonite International Corporation

Rustica Hardware

