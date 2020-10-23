Interim Report January-September 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A strong quarter, although the pandemic impacts new business volumes

Strong organic growth embedded in a solid financial position

Stable collections in Portfolio Investments

Third quarter, January-September 2020:

Consolidated net revenues amounted to SEK 4,521M (3 786).

(3 786). EBIT amounted to SEK 1,688M (1,375). Items affecting comparability totalled SEK 1M (-101).

(1,375). Items affecting comparability totalled (-101). Cash flow from operating activities increased by 58 per cent to SEK 2 , 060M (1, 306). Cash EBITDA amounted to SEK 3,142M (2,609), corresponding to 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

, (1, 306). Cash EBITDA amounted to (2,609), corresponding to 20 per cent year-on-year increase. The leverage ratio fell to 4.2x (4.4) end of quarter, supported by declining net debt and rising Cash EBITDA.

Available liquidity at the end of the quarter was SEK 16 billion .

. Portfolio Investments amounted to SEK 837 MSEK (831) in the quarter, with a significantly higher expected return level compared to 2019 and before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Comment by President and CEO Anders Engdahl:

"I am proud yet humble to take on my new role as President and CEO of Intrum, a company which I have gotten to know very well during my six years in various leading positions. I would like to start by thanking my predecessor Mikael Ericson for his great contribution to Intrum the last 4 years, where the latest quarter is one of the strongest during recent years.

We are extremely pleased with our strong performance in the third quarter, although we expect a slowdown in the final quarter of the year as business volumes from new sales remain limited. With that said, we retain our optimistic view of business opportunities for 2021 and beyond, which is supported by, among other things, megatrends in consumer behaviour, digitalisation, continued regulation in the financial sector as well as volumes in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The work to create "One Intrum" has intensified during the quarter. Together with our management and employees, my priority will be to continue this work with developing a new more efficient operational model which will enable us to further improve our competitiveness and allow for an enhanced offering to our clients and customers. In that way, we create further opportunities for long-term organic growth and profitability.

Although Intrum is of course affected by the pandemic, I look back on the first three quarters of the year with pride and confidence and I am proud over how well our organisation has been able to meet our clients' needs in a more challenging world. On 18 November, we will hold a digital Capital Markets Day, and I look forward to providing more information about our way forward and presenting updated financial targets."

