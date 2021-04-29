Interim report January-March 2021

  • Revenue amounted to €317.2m (€238.8m), an increase of 32.8% with an organic growth of 39.7%.            
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €41.6m (€6.4m), representing an operating margin of 13.1% (2.7%).           
  • Net profit amounted to €26.3m (€-2.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 8.3% (-1.0%).           
  • EBITDA was €65.5m (€29.0m), an increase of 125.6%. EBITDA margin was 20.6% (12.2%).           
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €52.9m (€16.8m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 16.7% (7.0%).            
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €57.7m (€36.6m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.174
    (€-0.006).           
  • Covid-19-pandemic had a net positive impact on operating performance.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

                                   

                                   

 

€ millions (€m)                                   

                                   

Q1 2021

                                   

Q1 2020

                                   

Growth

                                   

 

FY 2020                                               

                                   

Revenue

 

317.2

 

238.8

 

33%

 

 

997.8

                                   

Operating profit (EBIT)

 

41.6

 

6.4

 

550%

 

 

61.3

                                   

Operating profit margin

 

13.1%

 

2.7%

 

 

6.1%

                                   

Net profit

 

26.3

 

-2.5

 

1,152%

 

 

27.3

                                   

Net profit margin

 

8.3%

 

-1.0%

 

 

2.7%

                                   

Basic/diluted earnings per share, €

 

0.174

 

-0.006

 

3,000%

 

 

0.182





                                   

EBITDA

 

65.5

 

29.0

 

126%

 

 

157.5

                                   

EBITDA margin

 

20.6%

 

12.2%

 

 

15.8%

                                   

EBITDAaL

 

52.9

 

16.8

 

215%

 

 

108.5

                                   

EBITDAaL margin

 

16.7%

 

7.0%

 

10.9%

 

                                   

EBITA

 

44.1

 

8.9

 

396%

 

 

76.9

                                   

EBITA margin

 

13.9%

 

3.7%

 

 

7.7%

Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information.

This report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditor.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 7.45 (CEST) on 29 April 2021. This interim report and other information about Medicover is available at www.medicover.com.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com 

