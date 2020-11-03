Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2020

A weak tanker market

  • Total income                               Q3: SEK 210.7 (259.2) million           9 months: SEK 860.1 (822.6) million             
  • EBITDA                                       Q3: SEK 45.1 (52.4) million              9 months: SEK 282.4 (187.3) million             
  • Result before tax                         Q3: SEK -35.9 (-35.6) million            9 months: SEK 21.4 (-73.0) million             
  • Result per share after tax            Q3: SEK -0.75 (-0.75)                       9 months: SEK 0.45 (-1.53)

Events in the third quarter

  • Two scheduled drydockings completed
  • Participation in charter in of Suezmaxes corresponding to 1.7 vessels

Key figures

  • Total income, SEK million: 860.1 (822.6)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 282.4 (187.3)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 30.1 (19.9)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 92.5 (2.9)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 21.4 (-73.0)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 21.4 (-73.1)
  • Equity ratio, %: 31 (30)
  • Return on equity, %: 0 (-8)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 438.5 (158.4)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK 0.45 (-1.53)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 21.18 (23.08)
  • Lost-time injuries: 1 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 3 November 2020, at 13.00 CET.

For more information, please contact: 

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46 31 855003
Mob +46 704 855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88938661
Mob: +46 704 855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

