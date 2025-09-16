Interest group of eight German truck trailer manufacturers: EU regulation endangers CO₂ targets, transport efficiency, and more than 70,000 jobs

Efficient climate protection requires realistic solutions

Trailer manufacturers file appeal to the European Court of Justice

Demand to abolish the simulation tool VECTO-Trailer (Vehicle Energy Consumption Calculation Tool)

Criticism of unrealistic methodology and lack of economic feasibility of CO₂ targets

BERLIN and BRUSSELS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight leading manufacturers of truck trailers have filed an appeal to the European Court of Justice against key provisions of Regulation (EU) 2024/1610. The regulation introduces binding CO₂ reduction targets also for trailers – even though trailers themselves do not emit any CO₂. Whilst the companies fully support the EU´s climate goals, they warn against the consequences of a regulation detached from practical realities: Instead of reducing emissions, the Regulation could lead to increased traffic volumes and overall emissions.

EU Regulation Threatens Jobs and the Future of the Trailer Industry

The group of eight companies had already filed an action for annulment before the General Court of the European Union, which dismissed the case on the grounds that there was no individual concern.

CO₂ reduction: Simulation vs. reality

Since July 1st, 2024, the Regulation mandates a 10% CO₂ reduction for semi-trailers and 7,5% for other trailers – based on simulations using the EU´s own VECTO-Trailer tool, which forms the core of the Regulation. Failure to meet the targets may result in substantial annual penalties from 2030 onward: € 4,250 per vehicle and per gram of CO₂-emissions per tonne-kilometre. Estimates suggest that these penalties alone could increase trailer prices by up to 40%, rendering them economically unviable for many manufacturers.

"A tool that simulates CO₂ savings while in reality more trucks are on the road contradicts the climate goals. We need actual efficiency gains across the entire system, not simulated pseudo-solutions. In its current form, the Regulation jeopardizes not only climate targets but also production sites, fair competition, and more than 70,000 jobs. We therefore see no alternative but to seek legal recourse", states Gero Schulze Isfort, spokesperson for the group.

The eight plaintiffs are predominantly medium-sized enterprises. Unlike large corporations, they do not have unlimited financial or technological resources to cushion regulatory burdens in the short term. For them, the Regulation poses an acute threat to their economic viability – with direct implications for thousands of jobs in the manufacturing and supplier industries.

Technically unfounded and economically unsustainable

The manufacturers particularly criticize the use of the VECTO-Trailer model. It positively rates theoretical improvements to trailers – such as reduced height or lower weight – without considering real-world transport implications. In practice, these measures reduce loading volume, lead to more empty runs and increase traffic, ultimately resulting in higher CO₂ emissions.

Transport efficiency in Europe at risk

The manufacturers emphasize that modern trailers already contribute significantly to efficiency gains through lightweight construction, aerodynamics, reduced rolling resistance, and the use of steerable, lift and e-axles. Instead of acknowledging real-world advances, the Regulation focuses on isolated theoretical parameters that contradict practical logistics. "Climate protection requires holistic thinking: Only if the entire transport chain becomes more efficient can we achieve genuine CO₂ savings", adds Schulze Isfort.

Correction instead of massive economic damage

To achieve these savings and avoid economic harm, the manufacturers call for:

The abolition of the VECTO-Trailer simulation tool. A moratorium on penalties as long as the targets are technically unachievable. The crediting of zero-emission tractors in trailer CO₂ targets (ZE Vehicle Correction Factor).

The plaintiff companies (Fliegl Fahrzeugbau GmbH, Kögel Trailer GmbH, Krone Commercial Vehicle SE, Langendorf GmbH, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Schwarzmüller GmbH, System Trailers Fahrzeugbau GmbH, Wecon GmbH) account for over 80% of annual registrations in the relevant trailer segments in Germany and over 70% across Europe. They remain committed to the Paris Climate Agreement and are convinced that climate protection can only be truly efficient if it is economically viable and technically feasible.

Without amendments to the Regulation, more than 70,000 jobs are at risk. The economic and social consequences for Germany and the European industrial base would be severe.

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) shares the concerns regarding unrealistically high and fleet-wide unachievable CO₂ targets. It also sees the majority of trailer manufacturers in Germany and Europe existentially threatened if Regulation (EU) 2014/1610 is implemented in its current form.

