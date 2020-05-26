Intercare Grateful for Generous Donations From Local School

With the help of his school, Formby High School, Dan has created and distributed over 120 PPE shield masks. The school are helping with supplies, but it is Dan who is working hard in the Design and Technology department to help provide essential PPE to members of his community on the front line who are desperately in need.

On top of this, Dan has personally delivered 60 visors to care homes in his area, including Halcyon House and Maryland Care Home in Formby.

This act of kindness and solidarity comes at a pivotal point in the country's fight against COVID-19 and Intercare's efforts to battle the sweeping pandemic in our care homes; including Abbey Lawns, also located in Liverpool, not far from Formby.

In recent news, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, addressed the ongoing concerns for adequate protection and safety measures to safeguard the elderly in care homes across the UK. In light of this concern the Prime Minister announced a £600 Million infection control fund to combat the spread of COVID-19 in care homes.

With the elderly being in the high-risk category, more prudent safety measures to ensure our residents safety are openly welcome. It is with relief and optimism that Intercare are happy to report that on top of their already stringent measures taken to protect its residents, this infection control fund will further strengthen their efforts to protect the elderly and front-line staff.

