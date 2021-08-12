Interactive Whiteboard Market Size to Reach USD 7.35 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market is Segmented by Offering (Hardware and Software), Form Factor (Fixed and Portable), Screen Size (Less than 50 Inch, 50 Inch to 70 Inch, 71 Inch to 90 Inch, and Greater than 90 Inch), Technology (Infrared, Resistive, Capacitive, Electromagnetic, and Others), and End user (Education, Healthcare, Retail, Corporate, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Computer Components Category.

The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market size was valued at USD 4.29 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.35 Billion by 2030 to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the Interactive Whiteboard market are:

Various government efforts targeted at converting traditional chalk blackboard classrooms to digital classrooms to make it more engaging, as well as the growing importance of virtual learning and e-learning settings, are projected to drive the Interactive whiteboard market.

IWB allows sharing content directly from personal devices such as mobiles and tabs easily allowing meetings to progress more fluidly and reduces downtime. This in turn is expected to increase its adoption in Corporates.

Growth in the educational sector in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry as top-tier schools are trying to stand out by incorporating IWB and other advanced facilities.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-3B60/interactive-whiteboard-iwb

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE INTERACTIVE WHITEBOARD MARKET

The increasing demand from the education sector and rapid digitalization across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the Interactive Whiteboard market. Interactive whiteboards combine several types of learning into a single experience. Students can learn by looking at, hearing about, and touching the board. This provides teachers with new and creative ways to teach the same curriculum. Students learn and remember more as a result of this.

The rise in the trend of smart & touch-based devices drives the interactive whiteboard (IWB) market growth. Mobile devices such as computers, tablets, and smartphones can even be integrated into interactive whiteboard solutions. It can be linked to these devices directly or wirelessly, and you can easily annotate information that will be reflected on other devices. It also works the other way around: sketch on the smartphone and see it mirrored in real-time on the display. This allows for another layer of collaboration. Sharing content directly from devices easily allows meetings to progress more fluidly and reduces downtime.

Furthermore, interactive whiteboards have been shown to help students learn in a more interactive and engaging way. Primary school students have short attention spans, so interactive whiteboards provide a variety of ways to keep them engaged. This is in turn expected to increase their adoption in the education sector, thereby driving the interactive whiteboard market.

Considerable investments in ILT infrastructure in colleges, the creation of digital material and mobile learning applications, and national training initiatives are expected to propel the growth of the interactive whiteboards market.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-3B60/Interactive_Whiteboard_IWB_Market

INTERACTIVE WHITEBOARD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on end-users, the Education segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. In the education industry, interactive whiteboards (IWBs) are becoming more popular as they assist teachers in demonstrating topics through increased visualization and the usage of images and graphics acquired from the internet.

Based on technology, the resistive segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segments. Touch-based interactions are supported by a resistive membrane-based interactive whiteboard that may be operated entirely with a finger or a stylus. Over the projected period, the cost-effective aspect is also expected to drive the expansion of interactive whiteboards with resistive technology.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2030. This dominance of Asia Pacific is attributed to the increase in newborn population and emphasis on education.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-3B60/Interactive_Whiteboard_IWB_Market

INTERACTIVE WHITEBOARD INDUSTRY SEGMENTATION

By Offering

Hardware

Software.

By Form Factor

Fixed

Front Projection



Less than 50 Inch





50 Inch to 70 Inch





71 Inch to 90 inch





Greater than 90 Inch



Rear Projection



Less than 50 Inch





50 Inch to 70 Inch





71 Inch to 90 inch





Greater than 90 Inch

Portable

Front Projection



Less than 50 Inch





50 Inch to 70 Inch





71 Inch to 90 inch





Greater than 90 Inch



Rear Projection



Less than 50 Inch





50 Inch to 70 Inch





71 Inch to 90 inch





Greater than 90 Inch.

By Screen Size

Less than 50 Inch

50 Inch to 70 Inch

71 Inch to 90 inch

Greater than 90 Inch.

By Technology

Infrared

Resistive

Capacitive

Electromagnetic

Others.

By End User

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Corporate

Others.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

KEY Companies

Hitachi

Horizon Display Inc.

LG Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

Planar Systems (Leyard Optoelectronic)

Ricoh

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Viewsonic Corporation.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-3B60&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-3B60&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The Portable Interactive Whiteboard Market is segmented by Type Front Projection, Rear Projection, by Application Education, Corporate, Commercial and by various regions.

- The Interactive Touch Screen Devices Market is segmented by Type Interactive Touch Table, Interactive Flat Panel Display, Interactive Whiteboard, by Application Education, Business, Government and by various regions.

- The Online Whiteboards market is segmented by Type Android Systems, IOS Systems, Windows Systems, by Application Commercial, Individual and by various regions.

- Virtual Classroom Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.46021 Billion in 2019 to USD 26.78647 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.96%.

- LCD Interactive Display Market is segmented by Type 17 "- 32" Inches, 32 inches - 65 Inches, Above 65 Inches, by Application Retail, Hotel, Medical, Entertainment and by various regions.

- LED Interactive Display Market

- Online Whiteboard Software market

- Interactive display market

- eLearning Market

- Online K12 Education Market

- K12 Education Technology Market

- Online Tutoring Market

- Smart Education Market

- Digital Education Market

- Smart Education and Learning Management Market

Click here to see more reports on Interactive Whiteboard Market

ABOUT US

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports