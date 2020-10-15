Interactive Kiosk Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 32.51 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Interactive Kiosk Market By Type (Bank Kiosks, Self-Service Kiosks, Information Kiosk, Self-checkout Kiosk, (POS) Ticketing Kiosk Photo Kiosks, Patient Information Kiosks, Check-In Kiosks, Employment Kiosk, Others, Vending Kiosks, Food & Beverage Vending Kiosk, Others), By Display Size (Less than 17 inch, 17 inch to 19 inch, 20 inch to 22 inch, 23 inch to 25, inch 26 inch to 30, inch 31 inch to 34 inch, 35 inch to 40 inch, 41 inch to 44 inch, 45 inch to 49 inch, 50 inch to 55 inch, More than 55 inch), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Transportation, Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027", published on Valuates Reports

The global interactive kiosk market size was valued at USD 14.76 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 32.51 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the interactive kiosk market size are improved consumer shopping experience, lower investment costs than traditional outlets, improved applications other than conventional ones, and advances in touch screen displays and glass technology.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INTERACTIVE KIOSK MARKET SIZE

Interactive kiosks give service providers many advantages and optimize enterprises' total cost by reducing the labor and infrastructure cost. Self-service technologies allow consumers to directly interact and purchase without service representatives being involved, thereby providing consumers with a higher level of satisfaction by offering control over their buying decisions. This, in turn, is expected to increase the Interactive Kiosk market size.

Interactive kiosks provide users with several valuable services to enhance urban living, such as live transit feeds, advertising, emergency notifications, and free, unlimited Wi-Fi access. The Internet of Things (IoT) and other intelligent connected devices are adding value to consumers. Hence this integration of innovations and advanced technologies is expected to fuel the interactive kiosk market size.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of tele-kiosks with global positioning system ( GPS) technology further propels the interactive kiosk market size during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INTERACTIVE KIOSK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Vending kiosks are expected to hold the largest Interactive Kiosk market share during the forecast period. One of the factors driving the growth of vending kiosks across the globe is rising retail stores and increasing virtual space in retail outlets. In addition, safe payment gateways and improved operational efficiency are also fuelling the growth of this sector.

North America is expected to hold the largest Interactive Kiosk market share During the forecast period based on the region. North America's dominance is attributed to the high demand from the retail, entertainment, travel, finance, and healthcare industries. Retailers' growing emphasis on improving customer satisfaction levels is likely to further fuel investments in this region's interactive kiosks market size.

INTERACTIVE KIOSK MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Bank Kiosks

Self-Service Kiosks

Information Kiosk



Self-checkout Kiosk (POS)



Ticketing Kiosk



Photo Kiosks



Patient Information Kiosks



Check-In Kiosks



Employment Kiosk



Others

Vending Kiosks

Food & Beverage Vending Kiosk



Others

By Display Size

Less than 17 inch

17 inch to 19 inch

20 inch to 22 inch

23 inch to 25 inch

26 inch to 30 inch

31 inch to 34 inch

35 inch to 40 inch

41 inch to 44 inch

45 inch to 49 inch

50 inch to 55 inch

More than 55 inch

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Entertainment

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Mexico



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Taiwan



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players:

NCR Corporation

Kiosk Information Systems

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Meridian Kiosk

Advanced Kiosks

Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated

, Incorporated Source Technologies

TouchScreen Solutions

Embross

REDYREF

