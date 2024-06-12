Interactive Display Market to Be Worth $51.24 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Interactive Display Market by Product (Kiosks, Video Walls, Whiteboards, Others), Display Type (LED, LCD, OLED, Other), Panel Size, End User (Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Corporate & Government, Education, Others) & Geography - Forecasts to 2031', the interactive display market is projected to reach $51.24 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5125

The growth of the interactive display market is driven by the widespread adoption of interactive learning solutions in classrooms, the increased adoption of self-service displays in the hospitality sector, and the rising demand for interactive signage and kiosks. However, challenges related to the installation and maintenance of interactive display components may restrain market growth.

The rising adoption of AR & VR technology to enhance consumer experiences and the rising demand for interactive kiosks in the retail sector is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, performance and accuracy issues are some of the challenges impeding the market's growth. Additionally, the emergence of AI-powered interactive displays is a prominent trend in the interactive display market.

The global interactive display market is segmented by product (interactive flat panel displays, interactive whiteboards, interactive kiosks, interactive video walls, and other products), panel size (less than 32", 32"–65", and 65" and above), display type (LCD, LED, OLED, and other display types), and end user (retail, BFSI, healthcare, corporate & government, transportation, education, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and other end users). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5125

Based on product, the interactive display market is segmented into interactive flat panel displays, interactive whiteboards, interactive kiosks, interactive video walls, and other products. In 2024, the interactive kiosk segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 38.0% of the interactive display market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of interactive flat panel displays in auditoriums, classrooms, boardrooms, huddle rooms, and other settings.

Based on panel size, the interactive display market is segmented into less than 32", 32"–65", and 65" and above. In 2024, the 32"–65" segment is expected to account for the largest share of the interactive display market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to factors such as the wide range of displays available in this size category and the increasing emphasis of companies on developing wider and slimmer panels.

Based on display type, the interactive display market is segmented into LCD, LED, OLED, and other display types. In 2024, the LCD segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 41.0% of the interactive display market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the growing adoption of LCD interactive displays, particularly among consumers with limited investment capability, due to their lower cost compared to LED and OLED displays.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5125

Based on end user, the interactive display market is segmented into retail, BFSI, healthcare, corporate & government, transportation, education, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and other end users. In 2024, the retail segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 21.0% of the interactive display market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the increased utilization of interactive displays in the retail sector to enhance sales and customer engagement and build brand image, coupled with the increasing focus of retailers on integrating self-service technology to enable faster transactions.

Based on geography, the interactive display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of around 37.0% of the interactive display market. North America's significant market share can be attributed to the widespread adoption of interactive displays across sectors such as retail, healthcare, and corporate. Additionally, the rapid integration of interactive displays in the education sector and the expansion of transportation networks, educational facilities, and commercial establishments further contribute to the region's large market share.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the interactive display market are LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Holding Corporation (Japan), Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan), Leyard Group (China), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), Planar Systems, Inc. (U.S.), ViewSonic Corporation (U.S.), Pro Display (U.K.), Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Promethean Limited (U.S.), Meridian Kiosks (U.S.), TableConnect (Austria), and SMART Technologies ULC (Canada).

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/interactive-display-market-5125

Scope of the report:

Interactive Display Market Assessment—by Product

Interactive Flat Panel Displays

Interactive Whiteboards

Interactive Kiosks

Interactive Video Walls

Other Products

Interactive Display Market Assessment—by Panel Size

Less than 32"

32"–65"

65" and Above

Interactive Display Market Assessment—by Display Type

LCD

LED

OLED

Other Display Types

Interactive Display Market Assessment—by End User

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Corporate & Government

Transportation

Education

Sports and Entertainment

Hospitality

Other End Users

Interactive Display Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Switzerland Netherlands Norway Austria Denmark Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Australia Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Israel UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/45648025

Related Report:

Interactive Kiosks Market by Offering (Hardware, Software Services), Type (Self-service Kiosks (Information, Ticketing, Check-in, Wayfinding, Others), Vending Kiosks), End User (BFSI, Retail, F&B, Healthcare, Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Signage Market Product Type (Videowall, Kiosk, Menu boards and Billboards) Component (Hardware (LCD, LED and OLED)), Services), Application, Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2027

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/48/interactive-display-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg