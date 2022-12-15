Interactive Display Market Size to Reach USD 18.81 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive display market size reached USD 9.46 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for interactive whiteboard for educational applications is a key factor driving interactive display market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Increasing demand for interactive whiteboards from education sector and rising adoption of interactive displays in the retail industry

Worldwide increase in demand for interactive whiteboards in educational settings like schools and universities is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. These exhibits are beneficial for teaching and learning. The interactive display industry has many benefits, including a higher level of student and teacher engagement, better learning for students with different disabilities, flexibility in the learning process, reduced teaching expenses, and the ability for students to save lessons for later learning or review.

A teacher can effortlessly communicate text, screen, video, and audio files with students when using an interactive display. The development of display technology has attracted a sizable consumer base throughout the years. The need for AV cables has surged as 4K or Ultra High Definition TVs are being quickly adopted by the domestic market. This provides HDMI ports with a high transfer rate capability. Additionally, these TVs have connectors for connecting different entertainment devices like game consoles, home theater systems, and others, which creates a huge market opportunity for interactive displays around the world.

Restraints:

Delicacy of interactive display interfaces

The delicacy and durability of many interactive display types is a significant drawback. For instance, due to customers repeatedly touching the screens of touchscreen products, many of them malfunction or get scratched and dented. Although constant touch and handling of an interaction interface are desired, it can quickly degrade the interface. In addition, cheaper variants of interactive can become unresponsive due to constant usage and require repair at regular intervals to keep functioning which adds up to the overall cost.

Growth Projections:

The interactive display market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 9.46 Billion in 2021 to USD 18.81 Billion in 2030. Increasing demand for interactive panels in gaming sector.

Current Trends and Innovations:

As touch-based technology becomes more accessible, the number of devices with touch sensors is growing. As display panel is necessary for the operation of touch-based devices, the display device market is growing. As a result, a large variety of appliances for the house, including chimneys, microwaves, washing machines, and refrigerators, have touch-sensitive displays built in. The availability of high-tech display devices in vehicles, such as the navigation system, digital dashboards, digital rearview mirrors, heads-up displays, and others, has also increased in the automotive sector.

Additionally, owing to the intricate and substantial architecture of commercial buildings like malls, theaters, entertainment hubs, and others, the use of digital signage and touch-based displays has grown. These displays feature touch sensors that the user can utilize for navigation and information extraction. As a result, the market for interactive displays is expanding due to the rise of touch-based gadgets.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Samsung, NEC Corporation, LG Communication Center, Sharp Corporation, Planar, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, View Sonic Corporation, Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Pro Display, BenQ, Meridian Kiosks, and Promethean Limited.

On March 25, 2020 , In order to combine Sharp and NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., an NEC subsidiary, NEC Corporation, and Sharp Corporation reached an agreement to form a joint venture. In the creation and development of visual solutions, NDS and Sharp are two industry leaders. The Sharp-NEC partnership will enable both businesses to capitalize on their advantages and meet the visual needs of their clients around the world.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 9.46 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 8.1 % Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 18.81 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, panel type, panel size, technology, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled SAMSUNG, NEC Corporation, LG Communication Center, D&O Sharp Corporation, Planar, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Pro Display, BenQ, Meridian Kiosks, and Promethean Limited Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented interactive display market on the basis of product type, panel type, panel size, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Interactive Whiteboard



Interactive Table



Interactive Monitor



Interactive Kiosk



Interactive Video Wall



Others

Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Flat



Flexible



Transparent

Panel Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Less than 32"



33"-42"



43"-55"



56"-65"



66"-70"



71"-80"



81"-90"



Over 90"

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

LCD



LED



OLED



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Retail & Hospitality



BFSI



Industrial



Healthcare



Corporate & Government



Transportation



Education



Sports & Entertainment



Others

