Interactive Display Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 29.19 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The major factor driving the growth of interactive display market size is its dynamic nature. With the growing adaptation of digital classrooms and the increase in popularity of gamification among youth, they are fuelling the growth of interactive display market size.

The global interactive display market size was valued at USD 14.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 29.19 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.80% from 2019 to 2026.

The Interactive Display Market report primarily covers fundamental market dynamics that include drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges. This report also provides insight into the Interactive Display Market size and share.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON INTERACTIVE DISPLAY MARKET

Border controls and lockdowns have resulted in supply chain delays, while social distancing has led to the closure of production and assembly units in China, the US, and other major manufacturing regions. The interactive display ecosystem, which mainly relies on the electronics industry, is expected to see a possible short-term slowdown due to the disruption of the supply chain. This could, in turn, lead to a decrease in the sale of Interactive Display systems.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INTERACTIVE DISPLAY MARKET SIZE

Interactive displays are becoming more common in the retail sector. For retail applications such as point of sale ( POS) systems, kiosks, ATM, and digital signage, interactive displays are used. Most retailers use touchscreen technology to lure customers and grow enterprises. This increase in adoption by the retail sector is, in turn, expected to increase the interactive display market size.

Because of rapid technical developments, businesses depend on innovation to provide product diversity and added features. In order to make them user-friendly and interactive, researchers working with numerous organizations to incorporate emerging technology into the traditional interactive display. Artificial Intelligence ( AI) is one such technology which gives the interactive display market enormous opportunities to expand. This possible integration of AI is expected to increase the interactive display market size.

The growing demand for the interactive whiteboard in the education sector is expected to increase the growth of Interactive Display Market size. Interactive whiteboard displays are useful to teach and learn. The interactive display provides various benefits, such as increased interaction between students and teachers, allowing students to learn better with different conditions, adding flexibility in learning, reducing teaching costs, and allowing students to save lessons for later learning or examination.

An increase in preference towards the touch-based device is expected to drive the growth of the interactive display market size. Growing customer preference towards touch-based home appliances such as refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and chimneys increases the scope for interactive display.

INTERACTIVE DISPLAY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the product, the interactive kiosks segment is expected to hold the largest Interactive Display Market share. Software solutions play a major role in the industry, as kiosk providers must provide sellers with personalized solutions according to the product and location requirements. Interactive kiosks allow retailers to provide customers with a high degree of satisfaction by giving them greater control over their purchasing decisions.

Based on end-user, the BFSI is expected to dominate the interactive display market share during the forecast period. Interactive screens are used in banks and financial institutions to pass on financial information. Such displays help consumers understand financial products, make a comparison in real-time, help them purchase processes, and provide feedback.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest Interactive Display Market share. The growing trend of e-learning and immersive learning in the education sector boosts the growth of Interactive Display Market size.

KEY BENEFITS FOR INTERACTIVE DISPLAY MARKET:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global interactive display market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The global interactive display market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the interactive display industry.

The report includes the share of key vendors and market trends.

INTERACTIVE DISPLAY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Panel Type

Flat Panel

Flexible Panel

Transparent Panel

By Technology

OLED

LED

LCD

QD

By Screen Size

Less than 35"

35" to 60"

More than 60"

By Application

Interactive Table

Interactive Monitor

Interactive Kiosk

Interactive Whiteboard

Video Wall

By End User

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Military & Defense

Education

Other

