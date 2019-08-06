Interactions Earns Honors from Frost & Sullivan for Delivering High-quality Customer Experience Using Advanced AI

"Interactions uses both patented and open-source AI tools and techniques that are fine-tuned to deliver superior customer experience," said Frost & Sullivan analyst Stephen Loynd. "The company stands out with its 'applied AI', which powers enterprise-grade customer service that is accessible, fast, stress-free, and high quality. Customer conversations are especially engaging since they blend AI with real-time human assist, when necessary."

Interactions' IVA aids effortless conversations on any channel. Enterprises can offer a variety of options, and even use multiple channels in a single transaction, without repeating information. The company's IVA also allows organizations to automate interactions at every stage of the customer journey, from initial engagements and FAQs, to long and complex tasks such as enrollments and onboarding. Furthermore, the technology supports continuous learning; each time an AI component is uncertain about an outcome and an intent analyst is needed, the platform facilitates a context-sensitive hand-off and the data is sent to a human for assistance. The item is then labeled by a human and sent back to the IVA for execution. These human-tagged data are used to update AI components. The next time a similar interaction needs to be executed, the AI components can respond with high confidence.

Interactions creates best-in-class technologies that enhance customer knowledge, accelerate issue resolution, and improve the customer experience. Specifically, it leverages a patented technology known as 'Adaptive Understanding', which utilizes multiple recognition methods in real-time to seamlessly blend AI and human understanding. Its 'Human Assisted Understanding' also helps with advanced intent classification and completion of the machine learning loop, while its highly flexible, integrated, and proprietary AI stack (Curo) rapidly iterates with new developments from the company's research and from the field. This way, the IVA is able to perform assigned tasks productively and quickly.

"From application design and development to monitoring and continuous improvement, Interactions handles every aspect of implementing the IVA across all stages," noted Stephen Loynd. "Interactions enables brands to deliver dramatically improved CX that transforms customer outcomes and provides demonstrable operational savings. Overall, the company's ability to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction, decrease operational expenses, eliminate agent churn and hiring challenges, as well as elevate agent value has positioned it for continued and accelerated growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has maintained consistently high standards for customer service quality that resulted in trusted and strategic relationships. The company has leveraged customer feedback, demonstrated superior speed/timeliness, ensured frictionless interaction, outstanding price/performance value, offered a rich customer purchase/ownership experience, and raised its overall brand equity.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

