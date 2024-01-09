inter airport China 2024 Prepares for Groundbreaking Event

Innovation-driven Development, Connecting the World

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aviation sector has witnessed profound shifts in recent years, with China at the forefront of pioneering airport development. Emphasizing safety, sustainability, advanced technology, and passenger-centric design, China's progress reflects a broader trend in global aviation infrastructure evolution. Concurrently, China is proactively engaging in global aviation dialogue, showcasing its distinctive developmental strategies to international airports, airlines, and civil aviation authorities. This effort is not only enhancing the visibility of China's proprietary brands and innovations but also solidifying its position in the global aviation market.

On the flip side, the allure of the Chinese market is drawing substantial foreign investment in airport development. International stakeholders are keen on tapping into this growth potential, looking to forge synergistic partnerships with Chinese entities. This trend is marked by a shared commitment to collaborative problem-solving and knowledge sharing, aiming at mutual advancement in airport technology, operational efficiency, and customer experience enhancement.

As the leading forum in China's airport infrastructure sector, inter airport China has hosted eight successful editions in Beijing, attracting more than 20,000 professionals from a spectrum of sectors including airport management, airline operations, airport design and construction, and civil aviation. Over the past two decades, inter airport China has established itself as a vital platform for exhibiting the thriving evolution of China's airport construction sector while advancing global collaborations within the aviation sector. The year 2023 was a landmark for RX as they broadened the scope of the brand with the launch of the inter airport China | South, contributing to the development of a world-class airport cluster in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The success of the event has generated considerable anticipation for next year's edition.

The inter airport China 2024 provides an excellent platform for engaging in meaningful discussions with global leaders and key players regarding the latest trends and innovative solutions in airport development.

New content: a full-spectrum exhibition attracting over 5,000 industry professionals

The 9th inter airport China, scheduled for 4-6 September 2024 at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing, promises to be a pivotal event in the aviation calendar. Themed "Innovation-driven Development, Connecting the World", the exhibition aims to highlight collaborative and innovative approaches in civil aviation, with a keen focus on the evolution of smart aviation infrastructure. The exhibition will feature an innovation showcase spotlighting the most recent technological advancements in airport operations, and a global corporate exhibit zone where international businesses and corporations will present their aviation-related products and services. Key industry leaders and a broad range of stakeholders from the civil aviation community are expected to attend. The 10,000-square-meter venue is expected to attract 5,000 professionals from airports, airlines, design institutes, construction firms, research institutions, and government agencies, facilitating a platform for the exchange of cutting-edge technology and fostering strategic industry partnerships and development.

New format: the fusion of a conference and exhibition to ignite fresh ideas and showcase latest trends

As an integral part of the exhibition, the inter airport Exchange serves as an interactive thematic platform where key opinion leaders and industry professionals converge to discuss the latest technological advancements, policy insights and future developments within critical segments of the sector.

inter airport Exchange has grown in tandem with the industry, having successfully taken place in Daxing (Beijing), online and Guangzhou. Committed to continuous innovation, the conference has gained prominence and influence, thanks to the active support and participation of airports, aviation companies, government agencies, planning and design institutes, research bodies, industry leaders, consulting firms and media outlets worldwide.

On 4-6 September 2024, the fourth edition of inter airport Exchange 2024 will unfold at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing. The forthcoming event will bring together more than 60 industry experts, opinion leaders, and senior executives at leading companies to explore current industry hot topics, share research findings, delve into innovative applications, and chart the industry's future course. Participants will engage in discussions surrounding opportunities, challenges, and the future research agenda for the sector.

Expanding horizons: discover novel approaches to promote your product, stay abreast of the latest trends, and engage with industry peers

Our commitment extends to continually creating new networking opportunities and delivering year-round services to the industry.

inter airport GO:

The project team visited the booths Weihai Guangtai, CIMC Tianda, Siemens, ADB Safegate, Vanderlande, Airsafe, Beijing Daxing Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, Shenzhen Bao'an Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Nantong Xingdong Airport, and China Southern Airlines. They engaged in discussions with exhibitors and visitors who expressed their satisfaction with the event.

inter airport Talk:

The event has drawn more than 3,000 executives from major airport groups, airports and civil aviation construction firms nationwide, many of whom have regularly participated since the first online chat. The contentment levels of both the audience and participating companies during each live broadcast have consistently surpassed the 95% mark.

inter airport JOURNEY:

This international study trip revolves around RX's inter airport Global Reach. The team accompanies Chinese corporate executives who take part in international networking sessions and meetings at various airport expos.

The 25th inter airport Europe in Munich, Germany

October 7-9, 2025, Neue Messe München, Munich, Germany

The 23rd Dubai Airport Show

May 14-16, 2024, Dubai World Trade Centre, the UAE

inter airport Southeast Asia

March 25-27, 2025, Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

inter airport China 2024 is coming soon

inter airport China is gearing up for the new year with renewed energy as it prepares to host another industry event. This event serves as a crucial platform for showcasing cutting-edge products and pioneering technologies, all while enhancing brand visibility and expanding market reach. It's poised to assemble industry leaders and seasoned professionals for insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities. Exhibitor registration is now open, and we extend a warm invitation for you to participate in this airport exhibition and partake in a series of exciting activities throughout the year.

For inquiries:

Penny Pei

E: penny.pei@rxglobal.com

T: +86 (0)10 5933 9392

About RX China

Boasting more than 40 years of rapid growth, RX has made its name as a well-respected and professional event organizer in Greater China. It owns a fleet of wholly-owned companies and joint ventures that host more than 70 trade fairs across 12 industry sectors in China each year, with an exclusive focus on 7 clusters including Automotive Manufacturing, Electronics Manufacturing, Material Manufacturing, Gifts & Retail, Medical & Healthcare, Printing & Packaging, and Catering & Food. In addition, RX China stages more than 100 online events and offers digital tools throughout the year, promoting business connections, transactions and knowledge sharing.

www.rxglobal.com.cn