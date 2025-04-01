Intenza Fitness Unveils Premium Strength Equipment at FIBO 2025: Merging Top-Notch Design with Fitness-Driven User Centricity

COLOGNE, Germany, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intenza Fitness, The Premium Fitness Solution Provider is set to redefine the fitness landscape by introducing its latest premium strength equipment at FIBO 2025, Exhibition Centre Cologne, Germany (Booth 6A17) from 10 – 13 April 2025 under the theme "The Art of Training." Recognized as the preferred choice for leading fitness facilities, Intenza continues to push boundaries, merging sophisticated design, user-centric functionality, and industry-leading durability.

Discover more about Intenza Fitness' Premium Strength Equipment here: https://www.intenzafitness.com/home/fibo-event/

As demand for resistance training grows worldwide, Intenza set out to reimagine Selectorized and Plate-Loaded equipment by improving biomechanics and durability while infusing its design-driven DNA into this new line-up for a sophisticated, modern look.

New Premium Strength Solutions at FIBO 2025

Selectorized Dezign Line redefines strength training with unmatched precision and performance. As the world's only selectorized equipment featuring a Zero-Gap Weight Stack, Dezign delivers instant muscle engagement without lag. In addition, the Microload Weight Adjustor allows precise weight increments, catering to more fitness levels. The Dezign Line features ergonomically optimized set positions and joint-friendly movement paths, ensuring peak resistance at the most effective point of every exercise.

Plate-Loaded Zone Line features a low profile, supercar-inspired frame for exceptional stability and biomechanically optimized movement. Zone Line ensures smooth resistance and peak muscle engagement, making it the ultimate choice for athletes seeking efficiency, power, and control.

The Functional Cube Sets offer an all-in-one training and storage system with a sleek curved design that allows for flexible configurations and versatility to meet the evolving needs of modern fitness spaces. Furthermore, they seamlessly integrate with Intenza's cardio and strength equipment to elevate the fitness experience.

"Designed for Athletes. Made for Everybody": Thoughtfully Engineered and Human Centric Design

At FIBO 2025, Intenza will showcase its philosophy of fitness as an art form, setting new industry standards through a thoughtful, human-centric approach. Designed for athletes yet made for everybody, Intenza equipment undergoes rigorous testing across a wide range of users, from 150 to 200 cm in height, ensuring proper form and comfort for all.

Intenza chooses the highest-grade materials and subjects its equipment to high-stress testing to simulate years of wear and tear, allowing for not only a long-lasting product lifespan but a pristine appearance over time. Led by designers from younger generations, the brand seamlessly blends innovation with aesthetics, helping facilities distinguish themselves in a crowded market.

"Transforming workouts into inspiring experiences is an art-form. At Intenza, we are always pursuing the intersection of aesthetics and performance to make sure our equipment not only look great but feels great—and delivers that 'WOW' factor we are known for," said Mark Chang, CEO.

Expanding Wellness & Sustainability Initiatives

Intenza Fitness extends its impact beyond traditional gyms by supporting senior rehabilitation programs. Partnering with a boutique gym in the Netherlands, Intenza's award-winning Escalate Stairclimber provides low-impact workout options to empower over 200 seniors, showcasing its versatility in wellness and recovery. The Escalate's unique training versatility enables the targeting of different muscle groups, setting them apart from traditional fixed—step height stair climbers.

Committed to sustainability, Intenza's Tainan facility runs entirely on renewable solar energy, reinforcing its mission to reduce environmental impact through eco-conscious manufacturing.

About Intenza Fitness

Inspiring Fitness since 2012, Intenza Fitness has been a leader in fitness innovation, gaining global recognition through our award-winning cardio machines. Our legacy of excellence has attracted industry titans from Gymshark to Equinox, who trust us to elevate their facilities with uncompromising quality and design. At Intenza, we craft more than just equipment—we create experiences that inspire. Every machine is engineered not only to withstand the test of time but to provide the ultimate training experience. Our mission remains unwavering: To empower industry leaders to create extraordinary facilities.

For more information, visit www.intenzafitness.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654064/Intenza_Total_Solution.jpg