Intent-based Networking Market to be Worth $8.9 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Intent-based Networking Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Network Automation & Orchestration, Policy Enforcement & Security, Network Monitoring & Analytics), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031,' the intent-based networking market is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2031.

Intent-based networking (IBN) is a software-enabled automation technique that uses advanced intelligence, analytics, and orchestration to improve network performance and reliability. It is an emerging technology expected to replace manual network configuration and issue resolution processes with a higher level of intelligence and intended state. IBN uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to prescribe and execute routine tasks, establish policies, respond to system events, and ensure that goals and actions are met.

Intent-based networking is a declarative network operation model. It differs from usual imperative networking, which requires network engineers to specify the sequence of activities required on specific network nodes, resulting in a high potential for error.

The intent-based networking market is expanding due to increasing network complexity, increased need for network agility and efficiency, and a growing requirement for Zero-touch Provisioning (ZTP) and unified network visibility. However, the absence of standardization hinders the growth of this market.

The integration of networking with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies is poised to transform the intent-based networking business, creating significant growth potential. However, the challenges of deploying and integrating these solutions present a substantial impediment to market growth.

The global intent-based networking market is segmented by offering (solutions and services), deployment mode (on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment), organization size (large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises), application (network automation & orchestration, policy enforcement & security, dynamic network optimization, network monitoring & analytics, and network policy compliance & governance), end user (CSPs, data centers, and enterprises (IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, government & public sector, retail, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, education, energy and utilities, media & entertainment, and other end-use industries), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country and regional levels.

Based on offering, the global intent-based networking market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2024, the solutions segment is expected to account for a larger share of around 60% of the intent-based networking market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing R&D investments and rising demand for dynamic connectivity among communication service providers.

However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by enterprises' growing requirements for network integration and key market players' emphasis on providing advanced network automation professional services.

Based on deployment mode, the global intent-based networking market is broadly segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment. In 2024, the on-premise deployment segment is expected to account for the larger share of 64% of the intent-based networking market. This segment's growth is attributed to the high acceptance of intent-based networking among large enterprises, the rising demand for comprehensive network security and control, the increasing deployment of network automation solutions across on-premises data centers, and the growing demand for custom configurations to suit organizations' unique requirements. The advantages of on-premise deployment of intent-based networking include higher network visibility, decreased manual configuration tasks, improved network security, better compliance with business objectives, and increased network efficiency and reliability.

However, the cloud-based deployment segment is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by organizations' growing need to handle complex network requirements while lowering infrastructure startup and operational costs, as well as their increased investments in network infrastructure expansion through cloud deployments.

Based on organization size, the global intent-based networking market is segmented into large and small & medium-sized enterprises. In 2024, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the intent-based networking market. This segment's growth is attributed to the SMEs' rising need to create agile, secure, and efficient work environments and the growing demand for intent-based networking solutions among SMEs operating in the education, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and manufacturing sectors.

Moreover, this segment is also expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global intent-based networking market is segmented into network automation & orchestration, policy enforcement & security, dynamic network optimization, network monitoring & analytics, and network policy compliance & governance. In 2024, the network monitoring & analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 36% of the Intent-based networking market. This segment's growth is attributed to organizations' increasing use of network monitoring to identify and resolve issues quickly, growing demand for network monitoring tools, demand for improved overall network security, and demand for highly reliable and scalable network monitoring solutions.

However, the network automation and orchestration segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by a growing demand for safe and smart healthcare systems with intent-based networking technology, a growing need to detect and identify old hardware, compliance issues, and storage issues, and the increasing need for zero-touch provisioning and unified network visibility.

Based on end user, the global intent-based networking market is broadly segmented into CSPs, data centers, and enterprises. In 2024, the data centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 42% of the global intent-based networking market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the data centers' growing need to automate routine workflows and processes, reduce repetitive/mundane tasks, speed up processes, and drive down overheads, and the increasing deployment of network automation solutions among data centers.

However, the enterprises segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The enterprises segment is further sub-segmented into IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, government & public sector, retail, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, education, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and other end-use industries. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the rising demand for intent-based networking solutions and increasing deployments of network automation solutions across enterprises.

Based on geography, the intent-based networking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of around 37% of the intent-based networking market. This region's large market share is attributed to an established sales force for network automation solutions, service providers' initiatives towards network automation, and increasing demand for data center and IT infrastructure automation.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The increasing deployment of SDN and NFV by enterprises and rising demand for a broad range of value-added network services are the major factors contributing to the market's growth.

The key players operating in the global intent-based networking market are Arista Networks, Inc. (U.S), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation(U.S.), Anuta Networks International LLC (U.S.), NetBrain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Forward Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Gluware, Inc. (U.S.), NetYCE BV (Netherlands), AppViewX (U.S.), and Itential (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by Offering

Solutions

Services

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by Application

Network Monitoring & Analytics

Dynamic Network Optimization

Network Automation & Orchestration

Policy Enforcement & Security

Network Policy Compliance & Governance

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by End User

Data Centers

Enterprises BFSI IT & Telecommunications Media & Entertainment Manufacturing Healthcare & Life Sciences Retail Government & Public Sector Education Energy & Utilities Other End-Use Industries

CSPs

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

