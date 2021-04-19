Intensifying R&D Activities to Diversify Product Range Pivotal to spell Growth in the Global Insect Repellant Market, Growth Predicted at ~7% CAGR from 2021 - 2031, TMR

- Major insect repellent producers are actively investing in R&D activities in order to introduce a diverse and creative portfolio of insect repellents under various names

- The use of insect repellents to guard against insect-borne pathogens has been described as a major growth factor for the market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insect repellents show considerable promise in combating COVID-19 pathogens on surfaces. A group of scientists from the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) has made headlines for sharing preliminary research results that show insect repellents can suppress the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Consumers are worried about their wellbeing and home conditions and so insect repellent producers make use of the potential to keep supply chains constant in grocery stores for fast product availability. This factor is likely to work in favour of the global insect repellent market in the forthcoming years.

Firms in the global insect repellent market in the UK are expected to intensify their R&D efforts to see whether insect repellents can establish a defensive layer against the novel coronavirus. Citridiol, an insect repellent developed by Citrefine International Ltd., has risen to prominence as a result of the ever-changing nature of strains of COVID-19.

Due to several factors, the global insect repellent market is expected to rise at a growth rate of ~7% CAGR over the projected timeframe, from 2021 to 2031. Multiple factors are likely to influence the demand for insect repellents worldwide, including increased acceptance of insect repellent items to safeguards against vector-borne illnesses and increasing health consciousness. The growing trend of insect repellent used on the skin is likely to bode well for the market in the years to come. These products come in the form of oil and creams.

Key Findings of Market Report

Innovation in the Insect Repellent to Pave Way for Rapid Growth of the Market

In low- and middle-income countries, vector-borne diseases contribute to a huge health as well as financial burden. Insect repellent researchers are seizing this chance to create long-lasting repellents that are useful in fending off illness causing insects. Abraar Karan, MPH '17, a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health alumnus, is one of the co-founders of Longsleeve and is coming up with a game-changing mosquito repellent that is safe to use, non-smelly, and waterproof. Businesses in the global insect repellent market are innovating in mosquito repellents that last up to 72 hours after DEET additives were classified as mildly toxic by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Intensifying R&D Activities to Gain Competitive Advantage to Bode Well for the Market

Natural materials in insect repellents are becoming more well-known as well as widely accepted among consumers. Kao Corporation, a Tokyo-based chemical and cosmetics firm, is known for its low-viscosity silicone oil, which repels mosquitoes and has the ability to be used as an insect repellent product. Firms in the global insect repellent market are drawing inspiration from these innovations and increasing R&D in unique mosquito repellent technology that makes use of a hydrophobic oil surface. This surface is what mosquitoes dislike and it keeps them from remaining long enough to bite. With intensifying research and development activities the global insect repellent market is likely to observe considerable growth in the years to come.

Mosquitoes have been seen rubbing their legs together in an effort to remove the hydrophobic oil that has adhered to them. As a result, insect repellent manufacturers are producing products based on hydrophobic oil technology, which produces low-viscosity silicone oil. In food packaging, essential oils function as insect repellents. In order to secure produce, active food packaging is in high demand in the food industry at the moment. Such developments are serving as core factors in the global insect repellent market, leading to its expansion.

Insect Repellent Market: Growth Drivers

Insect repellents are utilized in gardens, houses, and public areas to thwart or destroy dangerous insects or parasites like bees, mosquitoes, flies, and ticks. Growing awareness about these products is likely to work in favour of the global insect repellent market. Real and synthetic materials, or a mixture of both, are used to make insect repellents.

Regulatory authorities and environmental bodies have developed requirements and regulations for insect repellent chemical formulation and protection, which are enforced by the insect repellent industry. Besides that, depending on the climatic conditions and types of insects that appear in specific geographies, the regulatory system may differ in various regions.

Global Insect Repellent Market: Key Competitors

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Dabur India Limited

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Entomol Products, LLC

Global Insect Repellent Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Coils

Liquid Vaporizers

Sprays/Aerosol

Mats

Cream & Oil

Ingredient

Natural Ingredient

Synthetic Ingredient

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

