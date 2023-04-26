Intense Technologies positioned as Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ Customer Communication Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Communication Management vendors.

Intense Technologies, with its comprehensive technology capabilities and customer experience management offerings, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Intense Technologies as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management, 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management (CCM) includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Prakhar Bansal, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Intense Technologies UniServe™ NXT platform offers integrated CCM and digital experience capabilities that help organizations to enhance customer experience, optimize operational expenses, and explore new business models & revenue streams. Additionally, the platform also offers data management capability, a graphic user interface with no code design, an AI engine algorithm to improve decision-making and automation, customer engagement through chatbots, and robust analytics for both enterprise and B2B markets."

"With its support for a broad range of use cases, ease of deployment, and customer service excellence, Intense Technologies has attained its leadership position in the global Customer Communication Management market," adds Prakhar.

On this occasion, Mr. C.K. Shastri, Founder & Managing Director, Intense Technologies, said, "We are excited to be recognized as a technology leader in the CCM space by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. With significant focus and investment in our CCM offerings, data-driven communications, and digital experiences we continue to innovate and deliver holistic, highly personalized customer communications for today's evolving business needs. Our platform is an invaluable resource for businesses looking to accelerate digital transformation and engage with their customers in new and exciting ways."

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines customer communication management as a platform that includes an integrated suite of solutions to create, manage, deliver, store, and retrieve inbound and outbound communications to ensure a consistent and personalized customer experience across different communication channels & touchpoints. The integrated suite enables organizations to perform strategic communication planning, improve overall customer experience, and track performances or requirements to minimize communication risks and proactively make informed communication decisions in alignment with business needs."

About Intense Technologies

Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products and services company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for digital transformation of customer-centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity, and reduced operational expenses. We serve customers across 4 continents and process 25 billion USD worth of client revenue data and have a 500 million subscriber base across our engagements. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA, and UK.

(NSE: INTENTECH) (BSE: 532326) (ISIN: INE781A01025) (Bloomberg: INTEC IN)

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

