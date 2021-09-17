IntelliPaat - Leading Edtech Company grown 100% in the last 4 months looking to raise Series A

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliPaat, a Bangalore-based leading ed-tech company, offers an online upskilling platform for working professionals. The platform offers over 150 technical and management courses, which are designed in-line with industry standards by leading industry experts for individual customers as well as corporate clients. The company was founded by Diwakar Chittora and Shilpi Jain, with an aim to provide high quality professional education at affordable prices that would help professionals enhance their career transformation.

The present global job market is facing challenges in terms of hiring talent and their acquisition. Corporate world witnessed the increase in demands of the professionals with new age digital skill sets.

IntelliPaat is aiming to fulfil this upskilling gap by creating a reliable platform with currently trending career skills that ensure the learner is job-ready from day 1. Courses are offered via live virtual classroom as well as self-paced learning. Learners are given flexible hours to accommodate around their hectic work schedule and to review as per their pace, along with 24/7 technical and learning support. The company ensures it provides outcome-oriented training with industry ready case-studies and therefore, its content is curated by top industry experts for best in-class industry exposure through a practical hands-on approach. It is the only platform offering extensive career services by providing guidance through webinars, profile building and interview preparation.

IntelliPaat offers advanced courses on several categories – especially niche technologies – such as Big Data, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, DevOps, Salesforce, AWS etc. The company has also launched multiple courses in collaboration with top Indian universities such as IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, MNIT Jaipur, SPJIMR etc. Its marquee B2B Clients include Adobe, HP, Samsung, Tech Mahindra, Societe Generale, NASDAQ etc.

The company has witnessed rapid growth since inception and has clocked 3-year revenue CAGR of 49% by FY21. This bootstrap company has seen a skyrocketing revenue growth of approximately 100% in last 4 months with EBITA of 25%. Over 1,000 industry-expert instructors are associated with the company, offering instruction to around 1 Mn+ learners. The platform has global presence with 40% learners from outside India (majorly USA and Canada). It has over 80,000 paid learners from inception and is set to cross 14 Million ARR by this month. In the history of edtech, it's the only company running at such large scale being completely bootstrap and maintaining EBITA of 25. Currently, the company is looking to raise funds for their Series-A round.

