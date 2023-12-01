Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market to Reach $98.02 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in traffic jams due to growing urbanization in developing countries, increase in investment in railway infrastructure, and increased inclination of governments toward CO2 emission reduction from the transportation industry drive the growth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Traffic Management, Freight Management, Advanced Traveler Information System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Security and Surveillance, Ticketing and Tolling System, and Others), and End User (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, and Airways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global intelligent transportation system industry size generated $48.36 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $98.02 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in traffic jams globally, increased investment in railways, and increased inclination of governments towards CO2 emission reduction from the transportation industry drive the growth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market. However, factors such as the high cost of technology restrict the market growth. However, the growth of connected and autonomous driving car and the improvement of high-speed internet and communications technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

(We are providing ITS market report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis)

139 - Tables

87 - Charts

473 - Pages

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/209

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $48.36 billion ITS Market Size in 2032 $98.02 billion CAGR 7.5 % No. of Pages in Report 473 Segments covered Component, Application, End-User, and Region. Drivers Rise in traffic jams globally Increased investment in railways Increased inclination of governments toward CO2 emission reduction from the transportation industry Opportunities Growth of connected and autonomous driving car Improvement of high-speed internet and communications technologies Restraints High Cost of Technology

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for half of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growth in investment in CCTV and other communication equipment for security and surveillance around the globe.

The other segment is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the other segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fourth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032 owing to the need for customized solutions for efficient, intelligent transportation systems.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/209

The roadways segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is projected to portray a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in government investment in the development of road networks across the globe is expected to foster market growth.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. The strong economic growth in the region resulted in increased demand for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to effectively manage the growing transportation sector.

Key Developments in the Intelligent Transportation Industry:

Leading companies are employing various strategies, including acquisition, agreement, expansion, partnership, contracts, and product launches, to fortify their market positions.

In October 2023 , Alstom SA collaborated with FLXO Robotics to develop technology aimed at reducing wildlife collision accidents. Utilizing advanced image analytics and AI algorithms, the technology identifies animals in proximity and emits a tailored repellent noise to deter them, thereby lowering the risk of collisions.

, Alstom SA collaborated with FLXO Robotics to develop technology aimed at reducing wildlife collision accidents. Utilizing advanced image analytics and AI algorithms, the technology identifies animals in proximity and emits a tailored repellent noise to deter them, thereby lowering the risk of collisions. In November 2023 , Siemens AG acquired HMH, s.r.o, the manufacturer of the MIREL train protection system for Slovakia , Czech Republic , Hungary , and Poland . This acquisition enables Siemens Mobility to offer a complete train protection portfolio covering Eastern European rail corridors, reinforcing its position as a leading rail infrastructure provider in Europe .

, Siemens AG acquired HMH, s.r.o, the manufacturer of the MIREL train protection system for , , , and . This acquisition enables Siemens Mobility to offer a complete train protection portfolio covering Eastern European rail corridors, reinforcing its position as a leading rail infrastructure provider in . In August 2023 , NEC Corporation secured a contract from India's Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for the Vehicle Location Tracking-Passenger Information System (VLT-PSIS) project under the Nirbhaya fund of the Government of India . This initiative utilizes state-of-the-art technologies to address safety concerns in buses and enhance passengers' overall travel experiences by providing live bus tracking through an Integrated Command Control Centre.

, NEC Corporation secured a contract from Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for the Vehicle Location Tracking-Passenger Information System (VLT-PSIS) project under the Nirbhaya fund of the Government of . This initiative utilizes state-of-the-art technologies to address safety concerns in buses and enhance passengers' overall travel experiences by providing live bus tracking through an Integrated Command Control Centre. In August 2021 , Thales Group announced an agreement with Hitachi Rail for the sale of Thales Group's "Ground Transportation System" segment, offering rail signaling and train control systems, telecommunications and supervision systems, and fare collection solutions. This strategic move enhances Hitachi's mobility-as-a-service offerings and strengthens its presence in rail signaling product offerings.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The market analysis of intelligent transportation systems encompasses 14 countries, conducting regional and segment analysis for each country in terms of value ($million) over the projected period of 2023-2032.

Integrating high-quality data, professional insights, and critical independent perspectives, the study adopts a research approach aimed at providing a comprehensive and balanced view of global markets. The goal is to assist stakeholders in making well-informed decisions to achieve their ambitious growth objectives.

The research involved a thorough review of over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This extensive review enhances understanding and insight into the market dynamics.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-transportation-system-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

Siemens AG

Garmin Ltd

Denso Corporation

Thales Group

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Teledyne FLIR LLC

NEC Corporation

Navico Group

Alstom SA

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Transportation Industry:

Smart Transportation Market Research Report 2023-2032

Multimodal Transportation Market Research Report 2023-2032

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Research Report 2023-2032

On-demand Transportation Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg