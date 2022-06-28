Intelligent Process Automation Market To Surpass $31,377 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the intelligent process automation market was worth $10,801.5 million in 2021, and it is predicted to generate $31,377.0 million by 2030, growing at a 12.6% CAGR through 2030. This is because of the increasing acceptance of AI and robotic process automation in businesses. Further, players in this market have recently engaged in product releases and partnerships to maintain their position. Some of these players are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Nice Ltd., CGI Inc., Capgemini, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, and Genpact.

The APAC intelligent process automation market is expected to garner the highest revenue, of $13,473.1 million, in 2030. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and adoption of these platforms by numerous APAC nations to enhance their position. For example, to fill the information gap generated by misleading info, in India, MyGov deployed the conversational AI platform from Amplify.ai to provide timely and relevant pandemic-related information to people.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/intelligent-process-automation-market/report-sample

Due to the increasing usage of automation and process management solutions in the U.S., North America is predicted to have the second-largest market share, of about 35%, in 2030. The market's expansion is also fueled by the increasing use of several cutting-edge technologies, including AI, RPA, and ML, as well as the rising investment to improve corporate processes in the region.

Segmentation Analysis

The BFSI category accounts for a 30% revenue share of the intelligent process automation market due to the high effectiveness of IPA in customer support and for the safeguarding of sensitive data of BFSI organizations. Interfaces connect several systems in the sector, enabling the efficient flow of data related to transactions.

The SMEs category will witness a CAGR of around 15.1% in the coming years owing to the growing usage of IPA by SMEs to improve their productivity, especially by managing data with fewer employees. Moreover, IPA is being used increasingly by SMEs as a result of the enhanced operational performance it offers.

The IT operations category holds an around 35% revenue share in the intelligent process automation market. This is because of the merging of AI, DL, and ML to enable IT systems to execute beneficial functions, such as addressing client needs and better comprehending the purchasing intent of customers.

As the market competitors are actively working to strengthen their positions in the IPA market, the application management category is predicted to grow at a 13.0% CAGR during this decade.

The solution category will grow at a 14.8% CAGR in the coming years, which can be ascribed to the widespread use of IPA solutions to improve process efficiency across several sectors. They make it possible for both big businesses and SMEs to drastically cut down the time and expenses needed to complete corporate procedures.

Browse detailed report on Intelligent Process Automation Market Size, SWOT Analysis and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Intelligent Process Automation Market Report Coverage

By Offering

Solution

Service

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine and Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini Bots

Computer Vision

By Application

IT Operations

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Business Process Automation

By Organization

Large enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Related Reports

Deep Learning Market Size by Component, Application, Industry - Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Robotic Process Automation Market Size by Process, Operation, Offering, Organization, Vertical - Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Marketing Automation Market Size by Offering, Enterprise, Deployment, Application, Industry - Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence