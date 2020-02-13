Intelligent Lighting System Market Size to Upsurge Owing to Increasing Demand for Sustainable Energy & High Proliferation of SMART Technology in Everyday Life | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intelligent lighting system market is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a report by Radiant Insights. High proliferation of SMART technology in everyday life and the demand for sustainable energy, drives the market growth. The lighting industry continues to evolve at a rapid rate due to innovation and keeping pace with the dynamics of the changing marketplace. Technological developments in the semiconductor industry is more likely to encourage consumer buying decision based on lifestyle and entertainment.

SMART lighting system features in energy saving efforts by automatic lighting sensor and systems. Indoor lighting systems are sometimes referred as domotics that require sensors and internet for functioning. Smart lights for home are intangible in nature and can be controlled without physically touching the switch modules while smart lights for outdoors can function via automatic mode. On using various combinations, intelligent lighting systems display a high level of efficiency and new capabilities. For example, a combination of networking, distribution channels and LEDs within a single system, intelligent lighting systems can exhibit operational insight and intelligent monitoring on energy. Therefore, distribution control system forms the fundamental of an intelligent lighting system. Additionally, intelligent lighting system includes a cluster of sensing devices to ensure efficient lighting delivery and adjust according to external atmosphere. Bidirectional networking enables communication between user and a centralized control device of a lighting system.

Power consumption has become the necessity and static methods of power management fall short of efficiency. Also, the rise in power demands driven by SMART city initiatives is gaining a high momentum. Particularly, wireless sensor networks for intelligent lighting systems are easy to install in tall buildings wherein a wired system proves expensive and perilous to install. Therefore, wireless sensor networks contribute in the development of intelligent system market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, standards and certification plays a crucial role in the commercial development. From the safety point of view, standards and certifications in the lighting industry tend to augment performance. For instance, luminaires need to adhere to International Fire Code, and Life Safety Code (NFPA 101) policies. On the other hand, existing restraints such as complexity of installations and dearth of technical competency have limited the market growth. However, with the paradigm shift in manufacturing is creating new opportunities for development.

By product, the intelligent lighting system market can be segmented as LED, HID and Laser. LED lighting systems hold the largest share due to tremendous popularity as a commercial lighting product and high capability. LED luminaires are capable of lumen efficiency in a broad spectrum and are easily dimmable. HID (High Intensity Dischargers) lighting systems are emerging in the industrial category as technological innovations balances energy consumption thereby enhancing illumination quality on the end-use.

By end-user, the intelligent lighting system market can be segmented as TV studios, theatres and concerts and commercial places. TV studios accounted for a significant share attributing to extensive use of organic LEDs (OLED). For instance, Lightpack UHD version provides backlight with 4K support for TV and monitors thereby enriching the home theatre experience for residential users.

Some of the key players in the intelligent lighting system market are Anolis Lighting, Coemar Lighting Srl, Clay Paky SpA, Dailight, Guangzhou Guanghong Stage Lighting Equipment Co Ltd., Harman Professional France SAS, OSRAM, Panasonic, Wipro Lighting and Zumbotel Group. Business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product launches and customer service are some of the identified growth strategies in the global scenario.

Intelligent lighting involves the use of lighting controls that deliver correct amount of light when needed. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Intelligent Lighting System Report by Material, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Intelligent Lighting System basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

