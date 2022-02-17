Intelligent Document Processing Market size worth $ 6324.38 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 35.35% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing need for enterprises to process large volumes of semi-structured and unstructured documents with greater accuracy and speed is fueling Intelligent Document Processing Market expansion

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Intelligent Document Processing Market" By Solution (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By Enterprise Size (BFSI, IT& Telecom, Government, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Intelligent Document Processing Market size was valued at USD 726.94 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6324.38 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 35.35% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Intelligent Document Processing Market Overview

The growing need for enterprises to process large volumes of semi-structured and unstructured documents with greater accuracy and speed is fueling market expansion. According to various estimates, 80 percent of enterprise data is unstructured, making standard automation technologies challenging to use to automate processes using unstructured data. Customers, processes, and, ultimately, incoming documents all grow as companies grow. To stay competitive, businesses must handle increasing amounts of semi-structured and unstructured documents faster and more correctly than previously.

Manually processing these huge quantities of documents takes a long time. As a result, businesses are increasingly required to process large volumes of semi-structured and unstructured documents with greater accuracy and speed. The rise of digitization throughout the world is influencing companies to utilize a wide variety of technological solutions to simplify document processing. However, the low acceptance of intelligence document processing solutions by small and midsize enterprises, owing to the solution's high cost, may restrain the market growth of intelligent document processing (IDP) among small and medium businesses. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies with document processing solutions has a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABBYY, Kofax, Kodak Alaris, Extract Systems, AntWorks, Automation Anywhere, Datamatics, Hyperscience, Deloitte, and Celaton.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Intelligent Document Processing Market On the basis of Solution, Enterprise Size, End User, and Geography.

Intelligent Document Processing Market, By Solution

Software



Services

Intelligent Document Processing Market, By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Intelligent Document Processing Market, By End User

BFSI



IT& Telecom



Government



Pharmaceutical



Others

Intelligent Document Processing Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

