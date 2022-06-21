Intelligent Automation Innovator and Leader Laiye Reinforces Its Commitment To Data Security, Completes The SOC 2 Certification

BEIJING, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laiye, a global Intelligent Automation (IA) provider, is proud and honored to announce that it has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance certification following an audit conducted by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP.

The SOC 2 report has been awarded to Laiye's entire end-to-end IA platform, which includes Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Conversational AI, and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP).

The SOC 2 certification is globally recognized as the most authoritative and stringent data security audit standard and affirms Laiye's standing as a pioneer in IA security. It validates that Laiye's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality. "Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a significant achievement for us as it conveys Laiye's ongoing commitment to building a safe, secure, and reliable Intelligent Automation platform that will help our customers do better, and be better," said Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye.

To achieve this certification, Laiye demonstrated that its product, service, data, and information security adhere to the leading data protection and protection regulations and laws. This independent validation provides Laiye's customers with the assurance that their data is properly protected by the company during the use of product and services accompanied with the issuance of the SOC 2 Type 1 certification.

"Customer success and security have always been important goals and commitments of ours. Besides user data security, Laiye also ensures that data protection policies and measures are well-communicated to its users via multiple channels. And, Laiye uses encryption data technology to protect essential business data and customers' confidential information in the process of business operation," said Mr. Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye.

Laiye ranks #1 globally for the highest number of RPA-related patents in the RPA+AI category, and obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 certification ensures that its cutting-edge practices maintain the strictest data protection standards.

About Laiye

Laiye is a visionary leader in Intelligent Automation with an international presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. We provide organizations of all shapes and sizes the most advanced, complete, unified, and transformative AI-powered Intelligent Automation platform and product set, including AI-powered RPA, Intelligent Document Processing, and Chatbot solutions. We help our clients operate at new levels of productivity, effectiveness, and efficiency. And achieve new levels of success.

