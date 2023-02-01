Intelligent Apps Market to Exhibit a Striking Growth of USD 283.18 Billion with Registering a CAGR of 31.90% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Industry Analysis

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has just released their extensive report on the 'Intelligent Apps Market' which details the industries past, present, and future in terms of both products and marketing. A trustworthy Intelligent Apps market analysis report endows with an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the approximated forecast frame. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for generating this market research report. The report offers CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2023-2030 for the market. Not to mention, the world class Intelligent Apps market document delivers a far-reaching study with respect to present and upcoming opportunities which shed light on the future investment in the market.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the intelligent apps market was valued at USD 30.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach the value of USD 283.18 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.90% during the forecast period.

Intelligent Apps Market Analysis:

Intelligent apps are used to increase the standard of living by practicing different functionalities such as Big Data & analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive computing and others to address improved output which is later used for numerous applications, such as to prioritize e-mails, enterprise applications, security tooling, customer assistance, virtual personal assistant and others. Intelligent apps allow to increase the abilities of cognitive computing, artificial intelligence, Big Data, and others.

The increasing turns of reconciliation and events of mental technologies comprising Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are mainly projected to enhance the market income. Combining these technologies into wise apps helps organizations with robotizing investigation processes and information assortment. Furthermore, these applications oversee various business workflows from a distance and empower organizations to acquire upgraded perceivability. These expected advanced benefits and innovations are increasing interestin insightful apps.

Recent Development

In February 2021 , Palantir Technologies has collaborated with IBM Corporation for the growth of integrated artificial intelligence based powered applications. In this collaboration, the companies integrated their cloud platforms and operations to streamline the growth of intelligent apps for various requirements. This aided both the companies to provide diverse corporate customers and strengthen their position in the market.

Top Leading Key Players of Intelligent Apps Market:

Apple Inc (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Orcale (U.S.)

SAP ( Germany )

) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

SAMSUNG ( South Korea )

) Baidu Inc, ( China )

) Salesforce, Inc. (U.S,)

ServiceNow (U.S.)

Avaamo (U.S.)

CloudMinds ( China )

) BigML, Inc, (U.S.)

Arkenea, Inc.(U.S.)

iCarbonX ( China

Clarifai Inc (U.S.)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Intelligent Apps Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Intelligent Apps Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities

Growing demand of Intelligent apps for enterprise applications

Rising demand for enterprise applications is expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the intelligent apps market. Industries such as retail & e-commerce, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare are witnessing exposure in terms of offering consistent customer support and utilizing intelligent apps to automate business operations. For instance, Bank of America Corporation has launched an AI-enabled virtual assistant named Erica, in May 2018 which can perform many financial processes, such as providing a weekly snapshot of month-to-date spending, alerting customers about upcoming recurring charges and making money transfers.

Increasing demand of intelligent apps due to multiple properties

The intelligent apps are capable of using and saving the past data references. These applications are also capable of generating useful and relevant information. These apps maintain appropriate records of all the latest activities in offering output based in data analytics on those records. For instance, Cleo is an application which is a budgeting app offers expense capabilities with up to 90 percent of accuracy to help people to maintain the balance between expenditure budget and monthly earning

Intelligent Apps Market Drivers

Growing adoption of advanced technologies

The growing implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is one of the major factors which is expected to drive the market growth rate. Intelligent apps mainly use these technologies to provide advanced analytical output based on the data created from different applications. They help customers by providing them a personalized shopping experience and help companies to map the coming needs of consumers, thus enabling improved sales.

Surging demand of Intelligent apps in healthcare sector

Healthcare sector is projected to create landmark expansions in terms of revenue share and market value in the global market. The healthcare sector witnessed a growing need of automated applications to regulate the workflow and manage the healthcare resources. The intelligent applications such as PATHAI, ENLITIC, FREENOME, and BUOY HEALTH to reduce the involved life risk and induce the operational efficiency in healthcare sector. Moreover, the need of more healthcare equipment, augmented awareness of patients regarding the proper diagnostics and treatment to increase the healthcare sectors share in the intelligent apps market

Restraints

High cost and increase in many concerns

High price associated with the implementation of artificial intelligence (Ai) based solutions and increase in concerns regarding the disintegration in mobile operating systems is anticipated to obstruct the growth of the intelligent apps market. The concerns over safeguarding customer information and data are estimated to challenge the market in the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Segmentations: Intelligent Apps Market

Type

Consumer Apps

Enterprise Apps

Providers

Infrastructure

Data Collection and Preparation

Machine Intelligence

Operating System

IOS

Android

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Store Type

Google Play

Apple App Store

Others

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Vertical

BFSI

Telecom

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare and Life Science

Education

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Intelligent Apps Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Intelligent Apps Market Report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the intelligent apps market in terms of revenue and market share because of increasing adoption of drones with advanced technology in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to increasing defense budget especially in developing countries in this region.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the "Intelligent Apps Market"

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the "Intelligent Apps Market"

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of "Intelligent Apps Market"

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in "Intelligent Apps Market"

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

Table of Content

Introduction Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Intelligent Apps Market, By Type Global Intelligent Apps Market, By Operating System Global Intelligent Apps Market, By Store Type Global Intelligent Apps Market, By Deployment Mode Global Intelligent Apps Market, By Vertical Global Intelligent Apps Market, By Region Global Intelligent Apps Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

