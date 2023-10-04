Intellias Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Committing to Change the Future of Driving and Enabling Safer Roadways

The company earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the connected infotainment and navigation software industry

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent assessment of the connected infotainment and navigation software industry led to Intellias receiving the 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company brings more than 20 years of software engineering expertise to its role as a software solutions and service provider for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I suppliers. As it continues to gain traction in the expanding automotive software industry, Intellias has integrated its embedded software technology in more than 179 million cars globally, and it supports clients across 25 countries in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Some of its main services include human-machine interface (HMI), embedded connectivity systems, navigation and connected cloud services, autonomous driving (AD), and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology.

Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Intellias recognizes the global mobility industry's challenges, from the need for safer roadways and enhanced infotainment to ADAS components and sustainability. It has built and refined an extensive solutions portfolio for over two decades, enabling various use cases among automakers, mobility service providers, and transport companies."

Intellias applies its automotive and transportation expertise through innovative technologies and partnering strategies to create industry-leading navigation software. To showcase its expertise in hardware and embedded middleware software capabilities, including cloud integration and user interface design, Intellias has developed an Automotive Portable Kit. It serves as a statement of the company's dedication to providing best-in-class services to its partners and clients. The company benefits from several successful collaborations that help it secure a spot as a preferred partner. . Together with DKV Mobility, Intellias digitalizes mobility products and services by bundling technology expertise from both companies, collaborating in numerous projects, including the German Innovation Award-nominated DKV Analytics.

In 2021, as a launch partner for TomTom's Digital Cockpit, Intellias contributed a climate control feature. This partnership proved successful for both companies: Intellias gained experience as a system integrator and TomTom transformed the connected car experience for its customers. Renesas Electronic represents another noteworthy partnership in which the companies are working on demos and prototypes of in-vehicle and on-edge solutions that will result in technological breakthroughs. Intellias's robust in-car navigation system uses high-definition mapping capable of maintaining map data size on inefficient hardware, enabling end-to-end responsibility from data compilation to in-car navigation. These success cases demonstrate Intellias's ability to co-create advanced technology solutions that help customers elevate their digital strength in the ever-changing mobility landscape.

"Intellias collaborates with leading industry partners to co-create the most up-to-date, innovative technology solutions using cutting-edge software, making roads safer and establishing immersive interactions. It stands out from competitors based on its commitment to prioritizing innovation, creativity, and the ability to launch new solutions with far-reaching impact and application," added Ashwini Suvarna, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

For its strong overall performance, Intellias earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the connected infotainment and navigation software industry. The company's solution reduces congestion, carbon emissions, and fuel consumption while extending electric vehicle battery range and improving residents' quality of life in smart cities.

Oleksandr Odukha, VP Delivery, Mobility at Intellias adds "We are honored to receive the 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan. This recognition underscores our commitment to pioneering technology that enhances mobility services and drives the development of innovative automotive and transportation solutions. At Intellias, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of connected infotainment and navigation software, and this award affirms the value-driven services we deliver to our partners and clients globally. We appreciate the highest mark from Frost & Sullivan for recognizing our engineering achievements, service excellence, and passion we share with this dynamic industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Gain more insight on Intellias' Award in connected infotainment and navigation software space here: https://www.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/2023-Award-Write-Up-Intellias.pdf

