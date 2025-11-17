Intellect Acquires Zaptic to Strengthen Its AI-Powered QMS Platform and Expand Global Reach in Food & Beverage and Consumer Goods Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect, a leading provider of AI-powered Quality Management System (QMS) software, today announced the acquisition of Zaptic, a UK-based Connected Frontline Worker (CFW) platform that empowers manufacturing and operations teams through AI-enabled workflows.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Intellect's global growth strategy, expanding its capabilities across process and discrete manufacturing while uniting quality, safety, and operations into a single intelligent ecosystem that closes the loop between planning and execution. This integration transforms the way manufacturers drive compliance, performance, and operational efficiency across frontline operations.

Founded in Manchester, UK, Zaptic is recognized for digitizing complex frontline processes, from production checks to continuous improvement programs, helping manufacturers, such as Berry and Asahi enhance efficiency, safety, and compliance. Combined with Intellect's AI-powered QMS, the two platforms connect quality and compliance data with operational execution, providing an end-to-end view of performance excellence.

"Our goal has always been to transform how quality and operations teams work together. With Zaptic, we're not just expanding our technology, we're uniting people, processes, and AI to deliver faster insights and stronger compliance across manufacturing," said Heather Preu, CEO of Intellect.

Through this acquisition, Intellect will also introduce Connected Frontline Worker capabilities to its U.S. customer base, enabling manufacturers to extend quality and operational excellence to the plant floor. The combined solution will empower frontline teams to collaborate through AI-driven workflows, providing real-time visibility from the factory floor to enterprise-level decision-making.

This approach reflects recent insights from Constellation Research, whose report "Big Idea: Augmenting and Accelerating Frontline Productivity" (October 31, 2025), by R "Ray" Wang, notes that:

"Most software-as-a-service (SaaS) AI systems cannot deliver on advanced AI capabilities such as AI-led troubleshooting, hyper-care, and resource optimization due to a lack of context. In the customer support world, systems that support frontline worker productivity must have access to customer data, configuration settings, and standard operating procedure (SOP) documents. Access to internal intellectual property, best practices, and the organization's business and knowledge graphs is essential to delivering relevancy on the front lines for AI natives and AI exponentials."

By combining Intellect's AI-powered QMS and Zaptic's frontline operations platform, the company aims to bridge this gap — connecting quality, compliance, and operational context to deliver measurable ROI and faster value realization for manufacturers across every plant and production line.

"This acquisition marks the start of the next era in connected operations – where compliance and quality are enabled through one performance driving system designed around people, enabled with AI. Intellect brings the global scale and resources to accelerate our vision and massively expand the impact we can have across industries worldwide," said Richard Milnes, CEO of Zaptic.

As part of the acquisition, Zaptic's team will continue to operate from the UK, strengthening Intellect's presence in Europe and supporting global customers with localized expertise and implementation services.

Ownership by Strattam Capital

Intellect is backed by Strattam Capital, a private equity firm that invests in founder-led, independent B2B software technology companies. Strattam first invested in Intellect in 2022 to accelerate the company's growth and innovation in AI-powered Quality Management solutions. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Strattam connects companies with the people, processes, and scale needed to reach their potential. This investment has enabled Intellect to expand its platform capabilities, strengthen its presence in regulated industries, and scale operations to meet the growing global demand for digital transformation in manufacturing and life sciences.

About Intellect

Based in Los Angeles, Intellect delivers an AI-powered Quality Management System (QMS) platform that helps companies in regulated industries digitize, automate, and improve quality processes. Intellect builds tailored solutions for each industry to meet unique operational and compliance needs, supporting organizations in Food & Beverage, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors.

About Zaptic

Zaptic, based in the UK, provides a Connected Frontline Worker platform that empowers manufacturing teams with digital tools and insights to streamline operations, improve quality, and enhance safety. Trusted by leading global brands, Zaptic helps connect human workflows with data and AI for continuous improvement.

