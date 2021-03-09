Intel, Seagate Executive Joins Board of EdTech Learning Enablement Pioneer

BibliU taps veteran tech leader Mark Whitby to chair its board and accelerate business growth as COVID-19 reshapes the landscape of higher education

LONDON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BibliU, whose transformative Learning Enablement platform is reimagining how universities and colleges worldwide ensure students have access to the digital content they need to succeed, today announced the appointment of Mark Whitby as Chair of its Board of Directors. A pathbreaking tech executive who formerly served in leadership roles at Intel, Seagate Technology, and Vodafone, Whitby will bring over two decades of technology expertise and business acumen to his role supporting the fast-growing company.

Learn more about Whitby's reasons for joining BibliU: read his article .

"At this pivotal moment in higher education, expanding access to course materials is not just an issue of cost—it's deeply intertwined with the questions of learning equity and opportunity that drive decision-making," said Dave Sherwood, CEO of BibliU. "Mark's unique global background and leadership expertise will enable BibliU to continue our work to help colleges and universities reimagine how they deliver resources in ways that both reduce cost and improve outcomes."

Prior to joining BibliU, Whitby spent nearly a decade at Seagate Technology, where he led the company's $1.1 billion business in Europe before being appointed SVP of Seagate's Global Consumer Group. He began his career at Intel, where he served as U.K. & Ireland country director among other senior leadership roles, and served as a Global Director at Vodafone before joining Seagate. The son of teachers and a lifelong proponent of equity in education, Whitby also serves as a Digital Governor at Amesbury Preparatory School and Box Hill School in Surrey and a Volunteer Coach on the UK Teach First Program.

"The potential of technology to solve persistent social challenges has long been a driving force in my career, as has the role of education in expanding access to opportunity," said Whitby. "Supporting BibliU's work provides an opportunity to pursue both of these missions at once, applying sophisticated tech to tackle one of higher education's most pervasive issues of equity and access."

Founded through Oxford University's startup incubator, BibliU has helped more than 100 diverse institutions across the United States and Europe, such as Cornell University, Oxford University, University of Phoenix, and Occidental College, provide essential course materials and support to students, while helping to eradicate the hidden costs of learning that so often present barriers to persistence and completion. BibliU's innovative Learning Enablement platform leverages digital content management, automation, and analytics to enable more efficient, effective, and equitable learning. BibliU partners directly with universities and colleges to improve both student engagement and outcomes, putting digital textbooks, courseware, and monographs at the fingertips of all students, no matter their economic backgrounds. Working with 2000 publishers and OER providers to deliver 2 million digital assets and counting, BibliU combines academic freedom with innovative affordability and automation to deliver unmatched value to institutions, as well as the students they serve.

