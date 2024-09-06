Integrum ESG and CSRHub enable fund managers to monitor both long-term trends and short-term movements in ESG ratings for companies, across a 10-year time series

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum ESG, the leading alternative ESG data provider, has today announced the launch of their Consensus ESG Ratings module.

Just as investors monitor movements in consensus earnings estimates or credit ratings, investors now are aware of the demand for the ability to monitor long-term trends and short-term movements in consensus ESG ratings.

This new feature enables Integrum ESG's asset manager clients to now see the consensus ESG score for any company, either as an absolute rating or a relative percentile ranking, across a 10-year time series.

These scores will indicate to any investor what the capital markets have 'priced in' for a company's ESG performance, allowing users to quickly understand the market's view on a company and easily conduct relative ESG analysis on the positions they hold within their Portfolio.

This regularly updated data is provided by CSRHub, the world's leading provider of consensus ESG ratings. CSRHub has spent years aggregating and normalising a vast range of licensed sources - from large ESG ratings firms such as MSCI, ISS, S&P Global, and Sustainalytics to specialists such as CDP and Better World Companies.

Shai Hill, Founder and CEO of Integrum ESG, commented: "Many investors have told us they want a sense of 'what is priced in' in terms of a company's ESG performance, so they can compare this to what anyone ESG ratings firm is saying. CSRHub is the only firm to have credibly achieved this, thanks to a model refined over years and a vast data lake – so we are delighted to be partnering with them."

Bahar Gidwani, Co-Founder of CSRHub, added: "Investors need to fine tune their ESG-related investment strategies to improve their returns and better match the preferences of their clients. Combining CSRHub's expert outside-in, consensus view of ESG with Integrum ESG's detailed real-time data stream provides a strong solution for these needs."

About Integrum ESG

Integrum ESG is the leading alternative ESG data and ratings platform for investors, blending human analysis and award-winning artificial intelligence models to capture, verify and display granular and relevant ESG data for analysis and assessment. Their Platform allows clients to dissect ESG scores, real-time sentiment, and more with a variety of unique-to-market features, empowering industry professionals and investors and giving them complete oversight of ESG risk across their portfolio.

For more information, visit www.integrumesg.com

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 56,545 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 37,899 companies from 135 industries in 210 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 957 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.

For more information, visit www.csrhub.com