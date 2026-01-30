Integrow to Acquire Cloud Consulting Inc., Boosting Cloud Solutions

Deal Boosts Integrow's Capabilities in Cloud Consulting, Professional Services, and Customer Transformation

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrow Inc., a leading agentic platform of integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cloud Consulting Inc. (CCI), a trusted cloud, ERP, and CRM consulting and services firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. This strategic move underscores Integrow's commitment to expanding its service delivery capabilities and accelerating digital transformation for customers across industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integrow intends to acquire all outstanding equity of CCI, bringing CCI's experienced team and cloud expertise into its broader service organization. The combination is expected to enhance Integrow's ability to deliver end-to-end cloud-native business solutions, from strategy and implementation to ongoing managed services.

"We are very excited about this agreement," said Amber Usmani, VP of Marketing at Integrow. "By bringing Cloud Consulting into the Integrow family, we are accelerating our vision to provide seamless, and unparalleled support and services throughout the entire lifecycle of our customers' technology investments."

A Strategic Expansion of Services

Founded in 2021, CCI has built a strong reputation for its deep domain expertise in cloud advisory, ERP and CRM system implementations, and customized cloud development services. The firm's proficiency across platforms such as Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and full-stack cloud integrations aligns with Integrow's focus on providing comprehensive business transformation solutions that scale with customers' needs.

"Joining forces with Integrow presents an exciting opportunity for our team and clients," said AR Parker, Chairman and CEO of Cloud Consulting Inc. "Together, we will expand our reach and accelerate the delivery of innovative cloud-driven business solutions in 2026 and beyond while maintaining the personalized approach our clients value."

Delivering Advantages for Clients and Partners

Following the finalization of this transaction, all CCI staff, encompassing both its leadership and consulting departments, are anticipated to transition to Integrow. This integration is expected to reinforce Integrow's professional service capabilities and its framework for delivering transformation. The resulting unified organization will be equipped to present customers with a more comprehensive array of cloud-centric solutions and elevated support throughout the duration of their technology investments.

Closing Conditions & Projected Timeline

The completion of the acquisition is dependent on the fulfillment of standard closing stipulations, which include obtaining regulatory clearances and adhering to other typical provisions. Integrow forecasts the transaction will conclude by the third quarter of 2026; at that time, extensive integration planning efforts will commence. To learn more about this acquisition and updates, visit www.integrow.com or www.cloudconsultings.com .

Media Contact: media@integrow.com, +1 (855) 333-GROW (4769)

About Integrow Inc.:

Integrow is a first-ever unified ERP and CRM platform that helps organizations unify business operations, automate tasks and help grow small and medium sized enterprises grow faster. Integrow offers AI-powered automation, seamless integration and full customization. With embedded AI capabilities, covering areas like Sales & Marketing, Asset Management, HCM, Field Services, CLM, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Custom integrations for every required business process, unlocking a wide array of transformative possibilities.

About Cloud Consulting Inc.:

Cloud Consulting Inc. (CCI) is an Atlanta, Georgia-based consulting firm delivering tailored cloud, ERP, and CRM services, including strategy, implementation, and managed services. CCI helps organizations modernize and optimize business systems across platforms such as Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow.

