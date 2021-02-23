Integration Platform as a Service Market Size To Reach $2.7 Billion By 2024, To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Innovative Systems To Enhance Implementation, Development & Enterprise Management Processes | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market size is projected to touch USD 2.70 billion by 2024, as per the report released by Million Insights. Increasing demand for innovative systems to enhance the process of implementation, development, and enterprise management worldwide is the key factor propelling the growth of the IPaaS market. Further, increasing advancement in IoT, big data, and cloud computing within the organization process also accelerate the product demand over the estimated period.

Integration Platform as a Service is a growing technology in which process, application, data, and application programs are deployed. The deployment allows the enterprise to lower the difficulty of operations and offer excellent connection to cloud facilities. The deployment also saves time by offering a unified platform for several applications.

Technologies suitable and compatible with API lifecycle management and Integration flow implementation have widely preferred with the incorporation of IoT and B2B services with cloud-driven platforms. The IPaaS combines all such services and its uses in a unified platform. The services include API and IoT with a constant rise in vendors and users, thereby, supplementing the product demand over the forecast period.

IPaaS hybrid category was the leading deployment division in 2016 and is anticipated to witness sluggish growth in the upcoming years. It held for 43% market share in 2016. The hybrid deployment unit was the major service category in 2016 and is predicted to foresee considerable growth over the forecast years.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Integration Platform as a Service Market" Report 2024.

North America is predicted to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the operation of robust service providers. The region held more than 55.7% of overall revenue share in 2016. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to the presence of developing nations such as India and China.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global integration platform as a service market was worth USD 575 million in 2016 and is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 18.9% over the estimated period.

in 2016 and is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 18.9% over the estimated period. API life cycle management appeared as the leading segment in 2016 and is anticipated to touch revenue of more than USD 709 million by 2024.

by 2024. Globally, IPaaS in life cycle management and Integration flow development accounted for USD 75 million in 2016 and is estimated to foresee considerable growth in the upcoming years.

in 2016 and is estimated to foresee considerable growth in the upcoming years. Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow noticeably from 2017 to 2024 owing to multiple developments across various nations, particularly in big data and IoT.

market is predicted to grow noticeably from 2017 to 2024 owing to multiple developments across various nations, particularly in big data and IoT. Leading players of the market are Snaplogic, Informatica, MuleSoft, and Dell Boomi led the compliance market, enterprise governance, and risk while occupying for more than 46% revenue share in 2016.

Browse 73 page research report with TOC on "Global Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-integration-platform-as-a-service-ipaas-market

Million Insights has segmented the global integration platform as a service market on the basis of solution, services, enterprise type, vertical type, and region:

Integration Platform as a Service, Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

Data mapping and transformation



Routing and orchestration



Integration flow development and life cycle management tools



API life cycle management



Business to Business (B2B) and cloud integration



Internet of Things (IoT)



Others

Integration Platform as a Service Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

Cloud



Hybrid



On-premise

Integration Platform as a Service Integration type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

Data Integration



Application Integration



Application Program Interfaces (API) Integration



Process Integration

Integration Platform as a Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Anti-pollution Mask Market - The global anti-pollution mask market size is projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027. The rising awareness relating to the alarming pollution level and its effects on health has led to the demand for this product.

by 2027, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027. The rising awareness relating to the alarming pollution level and its effects on health has led to the demand for this product. Europe Civil Engineering Market - The Europe civil engineering market size is estimated to be USD 2,412.9 billion by 2025. The market is likely to register a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast duration. Rising investment in research and development activities in order to construct energy-efficient construction using technologies like prefabricated modules is expected to propel the market growth.

The civil engineering market size is estimated to be by 2025. The market is likely to register a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast duration. Rising investment in research and development activities in order to construct energy-efficient construction using technologies like prefabricated modules is expected to propel the market growth. HVAC Systems Market - The global HVAC systems market size is estimated to touch USD 208.6 billion by the end of 2027. The market is anticipated to touch register 6.1% of CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The rise in the commercial sector and urbanization are attributing to the growth of the market.

The global HVAC systems market size is estimated to touch by the end of 2027. The market is anticipated to touch register 6.1% of CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The rise in the commercial sector and urbanization are attributing to the growth of the market. Bake Stable Pastry Fillings Market - The global bake stable pastry fillings market is projected to be USD 1.2 billion by the end of year 2025, registering a 4.8% CAGR over the forecasted period. Growing of confectionery and baked products is the key driver to drive market growth.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights