Integration of Cellular Communication Technology with Wireless Pressure Transducer to Drive Global Pressure Transducer Market - TMR Insights
09 Aug, 2021, 13:30 BST
- In addition to the healthcare industry, pressure transducer producers are pursuing incremental opportunities in aeronautics, hydraulics, and automotive industries
- Wireless pressure transducers with inbuilt cellular connection are a unique introduction in the global pressure transducer market. Compared to traditional transducers, these devices make monitoring pressure and temperature way easier.
ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pressure Transducer Market: Overview
A pressure transducer, also known as a pressure transmitter, converts pressure into an analogue electrical signal, and it is widely used in an extensive range of industries, such as Telemetry, HVAC, oil & gas, automotive, consumer electronics, etc. A pressure transducer is utilized in the oil & gas sector to monitor pressure in liquid tanks or pipes, outlet, inlet, or system pressure, and many other applications. The system is made of two basic components: an elastic substance that deforms when subjected to a pressured media and an electrical device that identifies the deformation.
The global pressure transducer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. By 2031, the pressure transducer market is estimated to value more than US$ 5.61 Bn. Numerous factors are influencing the global pressure transducer market, such as increasing industrial automation and rising need for pressure transducers in the process industry. As a result, the market is expected to grow due to the rising applications of pressure transducers in the process industry.
Get Brochure for More Insights on Pressure Transducer Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=82194
Key Findings of Market Report
- MEMS Technology-based Transducers Witness High Demand from Automation, Industrial Operations
Besides healthcare and medical devices business, pressure transducer producers are in high demand in aeronautics, hydraulics, and automation industries. Es Systems, a producer of high-quality and novel sensor solutions for the medical and industrial fields, is gaining acclaim for its capacitive micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology-based transducers for various industrial as well as automation operations.
In specialized medical technology applications, the MEMS technology is gaining prominence. With the aid of the MEMS technology, businesses in the pressure transducer market are able to uncover growth potential in blocked filter detection, pressure valves, and automated pneumatic assembly applications.
- Integration of Cellular Communication with Pressure Transducer Open Up New Business Opportunities
Market players are ramping up the manufacturing of cellular pressure transducers that are simple to install and can connect directly to a provider's secure data portal, where they provide 24/7 customer and technical assistance. Wireless pressure transducers with built-in cellular communication are a new entry in the global pressure transducer market. As compared to traditional transducers, these devices make monitoring pressure and temperature simpler. An array of sensors can be monitored only by a single system utilizing these transducers. In addition to improving and innovating in pressure transducers, manufacturers provide lower pricing and minimal inventory costs to their customers.
Request for covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=82194
Pressure Transducer Market: Growth Drivers
- In the pressure measurement application, new technologies and breakthroughs as well as the use of technologically sophisticated pressure transducers have grown in recent years. This has resulted in attractive lucrative prospects for the global pressure transducer market.
- Pressure transducers are becoming more popular in liquid power application that need high-resolution and precise force measurement. These systems are used to assess pump operation features in closed-loop pumps.
Buy our premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82194<ype=S
Pressure Transducer Market: Key Competitors
Some of the key competitors in the market are as follows:
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- IFM electronic GmbH
- Schneider Electric S.E.
- PCB Piezotronics Inc.
- Omicron Sensing Pvt Ltd
Pressure Transducer Market: Segmentation
Technology
- Piezoelectric
- Capacitive
- Piezoresistive
- Thin Film
- MEMS
- IEPE/ICP
Measurement Type
- Absolute Pressure Measurement
- Gauge Pressure Measurement
- Differential Pressure Measurement
- Multivariable Pressure Measurement
Communication Protocol
- Modbus
- Canbus
- Profibus
- HART
- FFB
End-use Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Chemical Industry
- Pharmaceuticals
- Water & Wastewater Management
- HVAC
- Industrial
- Test & Measurement Instruments
- Off Road Vehicles
- Construction Equipment
- Plastic Manufacturing Equipment
- Agricultural Equipment
- Machine Tools
- Energy & Power
IoT in Electronics and Semiconductors to set Pace for Innovations, Browse through TMR's coverage of the Global Electronics & Semiconductors Industry
- 3D Printed Electronics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-printed-electronics-market.html
- Smart Antenna Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-antenna.html
- Electric Sub-meter Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-sub-meter-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.
Contact
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State
Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com/
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pressure-transducer-market.htm
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Share this article