GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, GAC International celebrated the grand opening of its first branded showroom in Libya, situated in the heart of Tripoli. The event also marked the debut of three star models: the EMZOOM, EMKOO, and the second-generation All-New GS8, reflecting GAC's core values of "Top-tier Quality" and "Pioneering Technology". Over 100 guests, including local distributors, partners, and community leaders, attended the event.

Integrating Into Libya, Contributing to Libya: GAC Opens First Showroom in Libya

The modern showroom showcases GAC's premium brand image, combining cutting-edge design with a focus on customer experience. It will serve as a hub for vehicle displays, product experiences, and after-sales services, offering Libyan consumers comprehensive support throughout their car ownership journey.

The unveiling of the EMZOOM, EMKOO, and All-New GS8 captured the attention of attendees, demonstrating GAC's ability to cater to diverse market needs. The three-star models perfectly signify GAC's persistent pursuit of providing the public with high-quality vehicles with groundbreaking technology. These models have gained recognition globally for their dynamic performance, intelligent features, and exceptional comfort, promising to enrich the Libyan market with a variety of mobility solutions.

Former Libyan national football captain Tarek Al-Taib praised the All-New GS8 after a test drive, "This is an SUV worth choosing. It offers ample space and remarkable comfort, making it ideal for both family and business use."

During the event, Karim Boushofa, General Manager of Alfa Motors, the local dealership, highlighted the significance of the showroom opening, "The launch of this showroom reflects GAC International's commitment to vehicle quality and after-sales service. This is an opportunity to showcase the forefront of China's automotive advancements and high-quality manufacturing to Libyan consumers."

The launch of GAC's first showroom in Libya highlights the strong relationship between China and Libya, which has flourished over 46 years of diplomatic ties. GAC aims to uphold its "customer-first" philosophy, continually enhancing product and service quality to win the trust and loyalty of local consumers.

Hussam Salah, General Manager of Alfa Holding Group, expressed optimism about the partnership, "We believe the introduction of the GAC brand will not only bring high-quality vehicles to Libya but also provide a trusted after-sales service and an exceptional customer experience."

"Integrating into Libya, contributing to Libya". The new showroom represents a significant milestone in GAC International's global expansion strategy, paving the way for its long-term success and contribution to the Libyan market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575206/IMAGE.jpg