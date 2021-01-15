Integrated Creative Marketing Agency BMF Continues To Expand International Footprint With Qatar Partnership

The Agency Establishes a Local Presence in Advance of Football's Biggest Global Tournament in 2022

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMF, an award-winning, global integrated creative marketing agency, announces a partnership with Qatar-based production agency Glow'n to further solidify its footprint in preparation for football's biggest international competition, taking place for the first time in the winter months in November-December 2022. In helping brands forge more meaningful connections through the power of experiential, digital marketing, and PR internationally, BMF has already been executing successful campaigns in Qatar and across the Middle East for several years.

Through this partnership BMF, with offices in New York and London, will serve as a better marketing partner to global brands activating in Qatar. As organising large-scale events begins well in advance, solidifying local capabilities allows BMF to both provide on the ground scouting and planning abilities, and act as a client representative while COVID-related prohibitive travel restrictions may still apply. Additionally, we offer a depth of collective local expertise and relationships, including established partnerships with top vendors, and key contacts with government officials to successfully navigate the unique market requirements that exist in Qatar. This will ensure that brands keep on schedule and are able to move forward with their plans with minimum interruption. And with the Asia Games recently confirmed to also take place in Doha in 2030, more and more brands are expected to be looking to activate in Qatar.

BMF has already begun work with a handful of clients as brands ramp up plans in the lead up to Qatar 2022. "This tournament will likely be one of the first major, global sporting events to come back at the level we were used to seeing pre-pandemic in terms of full-scale sponsor, partner and ancillary events. Through this partnership with Glow'n we will be delivering the high-quality experiences and productions that our globally minded brand clients know us for and will create multi-dimensional and share-worthy brand activations that connect with international and local consumers and drive business results," said Bruce Starr, Co-Founder + CEO of BMF.

About BMF Media Group

BMF is an award-winning global integrated creative marketing agency with expertise in brand strategy, experiential, digital, influencer, talent, and lifestyle PR. We conceptualize and execute multi-channel programs that earn attention from key opinion leaders, engage with our clients' target audiences, and create unforgettable brand experiences with lasting impact. We do this for brands who seek to have a meaningful role in the current cultural conversation.

Last year, with teams working around the world, BMF produced 350 programs of which 50 were in 20 countries outside the US. Each of the programs we develop are unique — the common thread is our commitment to delivering ROI by humanizing brands in unexpected and impactful ways that are made to inspire.

About Glow'n

Founded in Doha in 2010, Glow'n is a one-stop-shop for start-to-finish services from ideation to execution for events, branding, social media and design, videography and photography and interiors and fit-outs. The company is renowned for its premium furniture hire, world-class set-ups and memorable events from fashion shows and car launches to high-profile government functions and international award ceremonies.

