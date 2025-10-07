Integrated Air and Missile Defense Market worth $68.38 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrated air & missile defense market is estimated to be USD 37.94 billion in 2025 and USD 68.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The integrated air & missile defense market is booming as forces prioritize rugged architectures designed to address emerging threats. Requirements for rugged systems enabling stable electronic integration of radars, interceptors, and command platforms ashore, afloat, and aerial are gaining momentum. Growing exposure to asymmetric threats calls for high-end comms and data transfer and is driving the employment of high-performing items within C4ISR and surveillance suites. At the same time, global military upgrade programs are driving the employment of stable, secure systems for command centers, electronic warfare, and drones. These applications depend on small, EMI-insulated technologies capable of delivering fault-free system performance under hostile conditions.

Based on components, the weapon systems segment is estimated to be the most dominant in the integrated air and missile defense market during the forecast period.

Based on components, the weapon systems segment is estimated to be the most dominant due to the central role of interceptors, missiles, and directed energy weapons in neutralizing diverse aerial threats ranging from UAVs to hypersonic projectiles. Nations are heavily investing in precision-guided and multi-layered interceptors as part of modernization programs aimed at protecting high-value assets and urban centers. Continuous advancements in missile technologies, coupled with the deployment of kinetic and non-kinetic weapon systems, ensure their dominance in the IAMD market.

Based on range, the medium-range defense segment is projected to lead the integrated air & missile defense market.

The medium-range defense segment is projected to dominate the integrated air & missile defense market owing to its critical role in countering a wide spectrum of threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and UAVs, at ranges that protect both frontline forces and strategic infrastructure. Medium-range air defense (MRAD) systems provide the optimal balance between mobility, coverage, and cost-effectiveness, making them a priority in modernization programs. Increasing procurement of systems like Patriot, SAMP/T, and NASAMS underscores their dominance in the market.

The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing integrated air and missile defense market.

The Middle East will be the fastest-growing integrated air & missile defense industry, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions, cross-border missile attacks, and the proliferation of advanced UAVs. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel are investing heavily in layered missile defense systems to protect critical infrastructure, oil facilities, and urban centers.

Procurement of advanced systems like THAAD, Patriot, and Iron Dome, alongside indigenous programs, highlights the urgency for comprehensive defense capabilities. Regional governments are also strengthening partnerships with US and European defense suppliers to accelerate deployments.

This combination of high threat levels, sustained defense spending, and rapid modernization initiatives positions the Middle East as the fastest-growing hub for IAMD solutions globally.

RTX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), MBDA (France), Northrop Grumman (US), IAI (Israel), Thales (France), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Kongsberg (Norway), Hanwha Group (Korea), ASELSAN A.Ş. (Turkey), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), LIG Nex1 (Korea), and Hensoldt AG (Germany) are the major key players in the integrated air & missile defense companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the world.

