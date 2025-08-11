Intas & Accord signs Agreement to acquire Prothya Biosolutions

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Plasma B.V., a subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, has announced the execution of an agreement to acquire 100% of Prothya Biosolutions Belgium BV and each of its subsidiaries, a leading plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMP) business based primarily in the Netherlands and Belgium. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances, the deal is anticipated to close shortly.

This proposed acquisition marks a significant step in Intas and Accord's long-standing ambition to establish a global presence in the PDMP market, expanding Intas's established leadership in India into a truly international footprint.

Prothya Biosolutions, with primary operations in Amsterdam and Brussels and plasma collection centres across Hungary, employs approximately 1,200 people. The company is one of Europe's largest plasma fractionators. Formed in 2021 through the integration of Plasma Industries Belgium, originally linked to the Belgian Red Cross, and Sanquin Plasma Products, formerly a part of the Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Prothya brings over 60 years of experience in plasma collection and the development of PDMPs.

Binish Chudgar, Chairman of Intas & Accord, stated:

"We are delighted to expand our plasma business through the acquisition of Prothya Biosolutions. Combined with our fractionation capabilities in India, this positions us to create a truly global plasma platform—serving patients worldwide with critical, often under-prescribed, therapies."

Intas's plasma division in India has been supplying hospitals with PDMPs since 2015, supported by an annual fractionation capacity of over 1 million litres and exports to multiple international markets. Additional capacity is due to come online with the expansion of Intas's Gujarat-based facility.

Nir Epstein, CEO of Prothya, commented:

"Over the past four years, we've expanded into new markets, advanced critical therapies, established our own plasma collection network in Hungary, and supplied plasma derivatives to some of the world's leading PDMP companies—all while building a stronger, more resilient organization. I want to thank our dedicated team for their unwavering commitment to our patients. I believe Accord is the right company to support Prothya and its people in the next phase of growth and global expansion."

The global market for PDMPs—particularly IVIG (intravenous immunoglobulin)—is currently valued at $30 billion and is expected to reach $50 billion by 2035. This acquisition will give Intas access to significant additional fractionation capacity, supported by Accord's commercial footprint spanning 85 countries.

BofA Securities is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Accord in this transaction.

Evercore is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Prothya in this transaction.

About Intas:

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, manufacturing, and marketing along with backward integration of APIs.

Intas also has strong in-house biosimilar development and marketing capabilities, with more than 15 products being marketed. Intas is committed to expanding global healthcare access by providing affordable, high-quality medications through strategic partnerships and extensive R&D investment to meet the diverse needs of healthcare systems around the world. Intas has set up a network of subsidiaries, under the umbrella name of Accord Healthcare, to operate in global markets.

Over the years, Intas has grown both organically and via acquisition, expanding its product portfolio and operations year on year. It is currently present in more than 85 countries worldwide with robust sales, marketing and distribution infrastructure in markets like North America, Europe, Central & Latin America, Asia-Pacific as well as CIS and MENA countries. Intas's remarkable success in North America and European operations has helped us emerge as a global brand in the world's largest pharmaceutical markets.

