Intalight™ Receives CE Mark for Its Progressive DREAM OCT™ Swept Source Imaging

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SHANGHAI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intalight™ , a company that develops advanced ophthalmic technologies and a leader in Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) today announced it has received CE mark for its DREAM OCT™ platform.

The CE mark serves as approval by the European Union (EU) to commercialize DREAM OCT, the newest version of OCT. DREAM stands for: Deep imaging depth, Rapid sweeping speed, Extensive scan range, Accurate results, and Multimodal imaging capabilities. The imaging platform provides the highest quality OCT images currently on the market.

Single shot 130-degree OCTA image using DREAM OCT

"Intalight is incredibly proud to receive CE mark approval in Europe for our DREAM OCT," said Intalight chairman and Founder, Shawn Peng. "This achievement allows us to provide ophthalmologists in Europe with state-of-the-art technology that delivers improved results for their patients."

DREAM OCT is able to cover an ultrawide field single scan which delivers a 130° OCTA image. DREAM OCT™ swept-source 12 mm super-depth scanning allows superior imaging of the choroid and retina, and a large portion of the vitreous space. The super-depth anterior scanning capabilities achieves 16.2 mm (in air), allowing for the complete anterior segment from the cornea to the anterior part of the vitreous to be scanned in only one scan. The longer wavelength allows for superior penetration through opacities in either lens or vitreous.

"Over the past few years, we've heard from eye care professionals that they need a solution that gets them over the imaging finish line with speed, accuracy and depth," said Intalight CEO and Co-Founder, Bing Li. "DREAM OCT delivers a full set of imaging modalities for the most challenging clinical and research applications for the retina and outperforms everything else HCP's know."

Using ultra-wide swept-source technology, DREAM OCT was developed to address the needs of retina specialists, comprehensive ophthalmologists and their patients with highly-detailed imaging capabilities for improved care and results. Currently, more than 160 peer-reviewed papers have utilized findings from DREAM OCT devices.

"This is such exciting news for Intalight that there's no more waiting in Europe, and we look forward to being able to provide this innovative solution in the US," remarked Intalight Chief Commercial Officer, Joe Garibaldi. "We look forward to continuing to grow our prestigious network of global institutions and ophthalmologists with our recent CE approval and eventually our FDA approval."

As the clinically validated leader of ultra-wide field OCTA, Intalight is currently collaborating with the top retina academic institutions and retina private practices in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

About Intalight

Intalight Inc. was founded by a group of scientists and industry veterans of Silicon Valley with a core mission to develop the most advanced ophthalmic technologies. There are now three sites in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, and Luoyang. Intalight's Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) device combines Deep imaging depth, Rapid sweeping speed, Extensive scan range, Accurate lesion detection and Multimodal imaging capabilities, and is abbreviated as DREAM OCT™. The powerful imaging device has become an indispensable tool for many ophthalmologists in not only their daily clinical use but also their exploration of the research frontiers. To learn more about Intalight and DREAM OCT, please visit our website at https://www.intalight.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686161/Intalight_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686647/Single_shot_130_degrees_OCTA_ID_9c4466f50527___1.jpg