Insurtech Qover secures $30M in Series C funding round to accelerate growth and profitability

BRUSSELS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qover, a leading insurtech specialising in embedded insurance orchestration, has successfully closed a $30 million Series C up-round funding. The investment will fuel the company's growth trajectory, empower it to continue orchestrating innovative solutions, launch even more successful partnerships and propel it closer to achieving profitability in its mission to create a global safety net that protects everyone, everywhere.

Qover’s Co-founders Quentin Colmant and Jean-Charles Velge

The Series C funding round saw participation from a diverse group of investors, including Alven, Anthemis, Kreos Capital and Zurich Global Ventures. Their support and confidence in Qover's strategic vision highlight the company's capacity to drive sustainable growth and enable brands to orchestrate insurance with technology. The funding will enable Qover to fuel expansion efforts, propel technology development and facilitate strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to announce the completion of our Series C up-round funding, which brings us one step closer to achieving our growth and profitability goals," said Quentin Colmant, CEO & Co-founder of Qover. "Our commitment to transforming insurance experiences has been unwavering. Our ability to navigate and quickly adapt to the changing tech landscape has been instrumental in attracting top-tier clients and investors. We are incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished. With their resilience as our driving force, we're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to push boundaries and shape the future of insurance."

Qover's latest funding announcement comes on the heels of a series of partnership news, further solidifying its position as a leading embedded insurance orchestrator. Because Qover's platform can integrate seamlessly with any insurer or broker, it fosters valuable collaborations with key industry players. Leading brands such as Revolut, Qonto, Monzo, ING, Monese, Fisker, Nio, Volta Trucks, Niu, Lucid and many more have chosen Qover as their embedded insurance orchestration platform.

About Qover:

Qover is an insurtech that adds tailored cover to a company's digital experience, enriching their value proposition and driving the user behaviours that fuel growth.

Qover's modular embedded insurance orchestration platform provides seamless digital insurance experiences to over 2.5 million users across 32 European countries, and works with longstanding partners like Revolut, Deliveroo, Nio, Canyon, Monese, Cowboy and many others.

