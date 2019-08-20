Insurance Fraud Detection Market to Reach a Market Size of $10 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, published by KBV research, The Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market size is expected to reach $10 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 26.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Data science and analytics have come up as a powerful tool for the insurance industry. Insurers have now been empowered to improve their pricing accuracy through a judicious analysis of big data. The analysis has further helped in creating customized products and services, forging stronger customer relationships, and facilitating more effective loss prevention.

The Fraud Analytics market dominated the Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Solution Type 2018, growing at a CAGR of 25 % during the forecast period. The Authentication market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Governance, Risk, & Compliance market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 28% during (2019 - 2025).

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Organization Size 2018, growing at a CAGR of 25.9 % during the forecast period. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidences of insurance frauds and cyber-attacks on SMEs. The SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally

The North America market dominated the Global Multi Factor Authentication Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 22.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.4% during (2019 - 2025). The APAC insurance fraud detection market is gaining traction, as the number of smart devices and BYOD trend are increasing in the developed and developing nations in APAC. The SMEs, as well as large enterprises in APAC, are becoming increasingly aware of the rising instances claims fraud, identity thefts, payment frauds, and have now started adopting insurance fraud detection solutions and services to combat them.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Fair Issac Corporation (FICO), SAP SE, PayPal Holdings, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, RELX PLC, Fiserv, Inc., Software AG, ACI Worldwide, Inc. and TransUnion LLC.

Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Fraud Analytics



Authentication



Multi Factor Authentication





Single Factor Authentication





Risk-Based Authentication



Governance, Risk, & Compliance



Others

Services

Integration & Consulting Services



Training & Education



Support & Maintenance

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Fair Issac corporation (FICO)

SAP SE

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

RELX PLC

Fiserv, Inc.

Software AG

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

TransUnion LLC

