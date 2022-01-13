Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market size worth $ 13.19 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The major factor driving the growth of the global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market is the growing demand for electric vehicles due to rising awareness about low emissions and environmentally friendly commuting.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market" By Power Rating (High Power, Medium Power, Low Power), By Type (Discrete IGBT, IGBT Module), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Energy & Power), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market size was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.19 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.25% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market Overview

Currently, the demand and sale of electric vehicles are vastly growing due to growing awareness about environment-friendly, non-toxic emissions policies and growing degradation of petroleum energy sources, these are the major factors driving the demand of the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market. Apart from growing awareness there are many government initiatives towards the development of the smart grid and HVDC for growing infrastructure, this is another factor inclining the growth of global IGBT Market.

There are certain problems related to IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) like failure mechanisms, wearing out, overstress, high turn-off time, and hampering, these are some of the drawbacks of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors that are restraining the growth of the global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market. Additionally, these Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors are very costly to produce and it directly reflects on their selling price which makes these Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors unaffordable for many organizations in developing countries.

In recent years, the increasing popularity of these Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors in electric vehicles. Increasing sales of EVs is projected to push the market growth in the forecast period. Also, major players of the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market are investing in research and development for enhancing the capacity, eliminating drawbacks, and reducing the production costs of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors, these research and development activities will bring some major growth opportunities for the Global IGBT Market.

Key Developments

Renesas Electronics Corporation and Secure Thingz collaborated in November 2018 , a global domain expert in device security, collaborated to ensure secure Internet of Things (IoT) applications are more easily developed on leading microcontrollers (MCUs), and that a secure production flow is available to deliver a secure global supply chain.

, a global domain expert in device security, collaborated to ensure secure Internet of Things (IoT) applications are more easily developed on leading microcontrollers (MCUs), and that a secure production flow is available to deliver a secure global supply chain. ABB Control Technologies and Actemium signed a global cooperation agreement in July 2018 , which is expected to deliver joint solutions that enable customers to benefit from leading automation solutions.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Fujitsu Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, IXYS Corporation, Semikron International GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market On the basis of Power Rating, Type, Application, and Geography.

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market, By Power Rating

High Power



Medium Power



Low Power



Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market, By Type Discrete IGBT



IGBT Module



Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics



Electric Vehicle



Energy & Power



Industrial System



Inverter & UPS



Others



Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

