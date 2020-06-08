Institution Quraysh Announces New Advisory Council Overseers, iQtrade Forum and Launches 'Global Commitments to the Rule of Law'

LONDON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institution Quraysh for Law & Policy (iQ) is pleased to announce its new Advisory Council Overseers who will bring wisdom and guidance to the transnational legal think tank.

In addition to founding Overseers like Lord Woolf CH and His Royal Highness Prince El-Hassan bin Talal the prestigious Council welcomes Professor Louise Richardson, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, President Carlos Salinas, the former President of Mexico, Professor Melani Cammett from Harvard University, Singapore Ambassador at-large Bilahari Kausikan and Dean Adil Najam of Boston University Pardee School of Global Affairs.

The iQ Advisory Council will help to provide formidable independent strategic thought as global tensions continue to undermine international institutions and misinformation proliferates.

iQ is at the forefront of legal and policy research into challenges facing global trade. iQ has partnered with several organizations to set up iQtrade, an independent forum for academics and practitioners to debate policies that can safeguard global supply chains through dispute resolution in the spirit of harmony and cooperation.

iQ will collaborate with Chinese universities and research centers as part of these efforts to promote a comprehensive and ongoing understanding of trade and diplomacy in international governance, law and policy.

iQ has also launched the Innovation Platform for Global Change (iPlatform) a new multimedia platform dedicated to 'Global Commitments to the Rule of Law'.

iPlatform will include interviews with legal and policy luminaries on pressing rule of law issues and hopes to promote the flow of ideas to address pressing global challenges. It began with an inspirational speech from HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal who spoke about the 'Charter of Compassion' that was needed to combat the Coronavirus crisis.

Professor Malik Dahlan, the multi-jurisdictional legal practitioner and a transnational regulatory lawyer, who founded iQ in 2006 said:

"Never has there been a more pressing time for independent ideas and further research into international trade. I am honored that iQ has been able to attract such a formidable and inspiring Council and look forward to us all working together, especially after COVID-19, to galvanize a global commitment to the rule of law."

